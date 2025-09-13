Man United transfer news: Red Devils in 'almighty battle' with Liverpool & Co. for Ajax wonderkid

Ajax wonderkid wanted by Man United, Liverpool with 'fierce battle' set to take place
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Ajax defender Jorthy Mokio during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Ajax midfielder Jorthy Mokio, with the Premier League duo said to be keeping a close eye on his development.

The 17-year-old has made three Eredivisie appearances this season, while he has represented Ajax's first team on 21 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice in the process.

Mokio made the move to his Amsterdam club from Gent in 2024, and it is understood that his breakthrough into the first team has captured the attention of a number of major clubs in European football.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United and Liverpool are both interested in signing Mokio, with Ajax expected to find it difficult to keep hold of the midfielder on a long-term basis.

The report claims that Chelsea have also put their name in the hat for the youngster, who has been capped on one occasion by Belgium, making his debut for the national side in March 2025.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on May 30, 2025

Man United, Liverpool 'in competition' for Mokio

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be in the hunt for his signature, with a number of Premier League clubs set to battle for a deal in 2026.

Mokio is a 6ft left-footed midfielder, who is capable of playing in defence, and a source told TEAMtalk that the youngster is “built for the Premier League”.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in his signature, but it is thought to be more likely that he will be heading for the Premier League during next summer's transfer window.

Mokio has played in defensive midfield for Ajax in the early stages of this season, but he also features as a defender, and it is thought that he will eventually move back on a permanent basis once he has developed as a player.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot on July 13, 2025

Who will win the race for Mokio's signature?

At this moment in time, it is believed that Man United and Liverpool are the leading contenders for Mokio, with the pair potentially going head-to-head for his signature in the summer of 2026.

Man United's new transfer policy sees them target outstanding youngsters rather than established players who are entering the latter stages of their career, and Mokio fits the bill.

However, Liverpool could be viewed as the more attractive club for Mokio at this moment in time, with the Reds favourites for the Premier League title and also expected to challenge for the Champions League trophy.

