Brighton lineup vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Hurzeler can now use one returning forward

By Byron David | 28 Nov 2025 14:19 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 16:18

European football is within sight for Brighton & Hove Albion, but they need to continue delivering positive results to gain the points they need and hop into the top four of the Premier League standings.

Bart Verbruggen will keep his place in goal, while Fabian Hurzeler should revert to the back four that finished goalless against Crystal Palace.

Mats Wieffer, Paul van Hecke, Ferdi Kadioglu and Lewis Dunk kept a clean sheet in that game, something they will aim for at the City Ground.

When asked about injured players during the week, Hurzeler mentioned that he was pleased to have Tommy Watson in training again this week, which means he could feature off the bench.

However, this game comes too soon for Adam Webster, Solly March, James Milner and Kaoru Mitoma; the latter two are almost ready, and the manager thinks they could be back before Christmas.

Carlos Baleba will partner with Yasin Ayari in midfield, as they have done in the last couple of games, while Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Diego Gomez form the three in front of them.

Danny Welbeck leads the line, as he has done with aplomb this season, netting seven goals in 12 league appearances.

Brighton possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this game