Preview:Estoril vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Primeira Liga clash between Estoril Praia and Arouca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to build on their success from the previous Primeira Liga outing, Estoril Praia welcome Arouca to the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota for round 11 action.

The Canaries ended a four-match winless run in the league with an emphatic victory in last weekend’s trip to Vila do Conde and now host visitors who have lost their last two outings.

Match preview

Facing Rio Ave had never really posed problems for Ian Cathro, but last weekend’s triumph carried a different feel as the Scottish manager watched Estoril put four past his former employers.

The Canaries had not produced a victory of that margin since the final gameweek of 2024-25 against Estrela Amadora, and wins have come at a premium this term — let alone convincing ones.

Estoril’s only previous league success this season came on matchday five against bottom-placed AVS, but Cathro will hope the latest result sparks a steadier spell, even though the side have not recorded consecutive wins since a five-game streak between January and March this year.

Encouragingly, Canarinhos have pieced together their longest unbeaten run of the campaign, with draws against Casa Pia and Nacional preceding the Vila do Conde triumph, while the sequence lifted them to 12th with 10 points accumulated from as many matches.

A total of 15 league goals have been registered by Estoril, reflecting their sharpness in the final third, though more solidity is still needed at the back after conceding 14, with last weekend’s result marking their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Home form remains another area to address, with the win over AVS on the opening day being the only game Estoril have recorded a victory at the Coimbra da Mota this season (D2, L2).

Speaking of poor form on familiar ground, last weekend’s 2–0 defeat to Moreirense extended Arouca’s winless run at the Estadio Municipal (D2, L3), also marking a second straight loss following a 5–0 mauling at Benfica the previous week.

Defensive lapses have been Lobos’s undoing, having shipped a league-high 26 goals, while their attack has lacked bite, with only 10 scored.

Like the hosts, inconsistency has dogged Vasco Seabra’s side, who began brightly with a 3–1 win over AVS but needed five more games to register a second victory, which came against Nacional (2–1).

The Wolves have now gone four league fixtures without success, netting just once and conceding 12 across those matches, while their only win in five outings across all competitions came against second-tier Portimonense in the Portuguese Cup.

Arouca currently sit one place and one point above the relegation play-off position with nine points from 10 matches, making Friday’s encounter crucial.

However, history suggests it will be a daunting task for the Lobos, who lost 4–1 in last season’s corresponding fixture, while their away record also leaves little in the way of optimism — just one victory in four Primeira Liga trips (D1, L2).

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:





W



L



L



D



D



W





Estoril Praia form (all competitions):





L



L



D



W



D



W





Arouca Primeira Liga form:





L



W



L



D



L



L





Arouca form (all competitions):





W



L



D



W



L



L





Team News

The only blemish in what was an uplifting display for Estoril was Antef Tsoungui’s injury withdrawal in the second half, and if unfit, Ferro should return to partner Kevin Boma and Felix Bacher in a three-man defence.

Cathro is expected to retain a similar lineup to the one that triumphed last time out, meaning Joao Carvalho, Yanis Begraoui and Andre Lacximicant should again form the front three.

Begraoui was the star of the show, hitting a hat-trick to take his league tally to five, while Lacximicant opened his account for the season.

Jordan Holsgrove provided two assists and will look to continue dictating play from midfield alongside Jandro Orellana in a double pivot.

On the injury front, long-term absentee Xeka remains sidelined, while Rafik Guitane appears to have suffered a setback after featuring off the bench last time out, while Ricard Sanchez could also miss a fourth straight league match.

For Arouca, Mateo Flores continues his recovery from a meniscus tear, while Matias Rocha’s availability remains uncertain after missing the last three league fixtures.

Pedro Santos has also been sidelined for the past four Primeira Liga matches, so David Simao, who impressed previously, should keep his place in midfield.

Left-back Amadou Dante is another doubt after missing the last game, while Dylan Nandín could sit out a fourth consecutive league appearance.

Seabra dropped goalkeeper Joao Valido following the five-goal defeat at Benfica, and it remains to be seen whether Nico Mantl retains his place between the sticks after conceding two of five shots faced against Moreirense.

Puche is pushing for a start in attack after a second-half cameo last time out, while Ivan Barbeiro may be relegated to the bench, having yet to find the net in nine league appearances this season.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Boma, Bacher, Ferro; Costa, Orellana, Holsgrove, P Carvalho; Lacximicant, Begraoui, J Carvalho

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Sola, Popovic, Fontan, Esgaio; Fukui, Simao; Djouahra, Gozalbez, Trezza; Puche

We say: Estoril Praia 2-1 Arouca

Estoril enter this contest in high spirits, with their latest victory capping a steady phase of improvement, and the hosts are backed to take the spoils here, just as they did in last season’s corresponding fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email