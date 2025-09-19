Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Gil Vicente and Estoril Praia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gil Vicente aim to secure a third consecutive win as they host Estoril Praia at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos on Sunday for matchday six of the Primeira Liga.

The visitors, on the other hand, will look to carry momentum from their first victory of the season, which they picked up on their return from the international break.

Match preview

Gil Vicente have spent the last three seasons in the lower half of the table, finishing 13th in 2024-25, but their strong start to 2025-26 has sparked ambitions of challenging the upper echelons of the Primeira Liga top flight.

Cesar Peixoto’s side sit sixth in the standings with 10 points from five games, a record underpinned by a resilient defence that has rarely faltered this season.

The Roosters have conceded only twice this term, both in a 2-0 loss to league leaders Porto on matchday two, keeping clean sheets in the other four outings.

Last weekend’s triumph at Braga showcased Gil’s defensive solidity and attacking efficiency once again, as Pablo’s strike just before half-time proved decisive in handing the Roosters a second successive win.

While Galos enter this weekend’s fixture on a high, there might be a need for caution against a side that collected four points across their league encounters last season, including a 2-1 defeat in the corresponding fixture.

In addition to their success on their last visit to Barcelos, Estoril will travel with belief, having claimed their first victory of the campaign following a 3-1 home win against AVS last time out.

The Canaries alternated between defeats and draws in their previous four outings, but a fast start last weekend saw Nodar Lominadze, Joao Carvalho and Ricard Sanchez put the game beyond reach, leaving Diogo Spencer’s effort as mere consolation.

Estoril currently occupy 10th in the Primeira Liga with five points from five matches, and Ian Cathro will be eager for his team to improve on their eighth-place finish from 2024-25.

The Swedish manager must address a leaky defence that has conceded eight goals so far, though with the Canaries matching that tally offensively, he will sense an opportunity against a tightly organised Gil side.

Team News

Pablo’s fine scoring form continued last weekend, with his goal marking three for the season and two in successive matches, making the 24-year-old almost certain to lead Gil’s attack once again.

Twenty-four-year-old attacker Agustin Moreira should retain his spot on the wing after providing the assist for Pablo’s decisive strike at Braga.

The hosts will be without Tidjany Toure, Jonathan Mutombo and Carlos Eduardo, all sidelined due to injuries, limiting Peixoto’s options for this top-flight clash.

Estoril will miss midfielders Jandro Orellana and Xeka, as well as striker Israel Salazar due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Goncalo Costa is doubtful and may struggle to displace Ricard Sanchez on the left wing following his impressive performance last weekend.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Konan, Buatu, Elimbi, Ze carlos; Garcia, Caseres; Souza, Esteves, Moreira; Pablo

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Boma, Bacher, Ferro; Sanchez, Lominadze, Holsgrove, P Carvalho; Guitane, Begraoui, J Carvalho

We say: Gil Vicente 1-0 Estoril Praia

A narrow win is expected for Gil Vicente, whose defence has been rock solid, and while their attacking output has been modest, five goals so far demonstrate efficiency that could be enough to secure all three points against a vulnerable Estoril backline.

