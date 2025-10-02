[monks data]
Primeira Liga
Oct 4, 2025 at 3.30pm UK
 
Estrela Amadora

Gil Vicente
Estrela Amadora

Preview: Gil Vicente vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Gil Vicente and Estrela Amadora, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gil Vicente will aim to bounce back from last weekend’s setback as Estrela Amadora visit Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Saturday in round eight of the Primeira Liga.

The Roosters, who lost 2-1 at Benfica last time out, come up against opponents under new leadership following Joao Nuno’s appointment on Sunday, a day after assistant coach Luiz Silva guided the Tricolores to their first triumph of the campaign.


Match preview

Not many times do we see Benfica dominated at Estadio da Luz, but Cesar Peixoto will be left frustrated after his side left Lisbon empty handed despite creating the greater attacking threat.

Gil produced 16 attempts — six more than the Reds — with seven on target, and although possession was also in their favour, the visitors fell short in the statistic that mattered most as Luis Esteves’s early free-kick proved insufficient.

That result ended a three-match winning streak, yet supporters of the Roosters can still take pride in a solid opening to the season with four victories from seven, placing the Barcelos club fifth in the table on 13 points.

Aside from last weekend’s setback, Gil’s only other blemishes have been a 2-0 defeat to leaders Porto and a goalless stalemate at the daunting Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho against Famalicao, so Os Galos can be optimistic of restoring momentum against less challenging opposition in familiar surroundings this weekend.

With consecutive home wins under their belt, Peixoto’s men enter this encounter with confidence as they welcome an opponent they defeated 3-0 in the last meeting in Barcelos, though that remains the Roosters's only success in seven clashes with the Amadorans.

Paulo Moreira of Estrela da Amadora

Estrela arrive with renewed optimism after claiming their first victory of the campaign in emphatic fashion, sweeping aside AVS 3-0 at Estadio Jose Gomes last weekend through a blistering first-half display.

A barren run of three games without a goal was ended when Kikas broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, before Ianis Stoica doubled the advantage shortly after, and the former then struck again on the brink of half-time to seal a brace.

While attacking output has faltered on several occasions, it is only fair to highlight Estrela’s defensive resilience of late, with last weekend’s display bringing a third clean sheet in four matches.

The Tricolores have both scored and conceded six goals so far, collecting seven points from one win, four draws and two defeats to occupy 11th place in the standings.

Hopes of maximum points this weekend appear slim considering Estrela have not won any of their last six away league fixtures stretching back to last season (L3), finding the net only once in that time, though the visitors remain unbeaten on the road this term.

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:



  • L

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L


Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:



  • L

  • D

  • D

  • L

  • D

  • W



Team News

Kikas celebrates after scoring goal during Liga Portugal game between CF Estrela Amadora and Gil Vicente on August 8, 2024

Winger Tidjany Toure, along with centre-forwards Carlos Eduardo and Mohamed, remain the only injury concerns for Gil ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Heverton Santos was dismissed in stoppage time at Benfica and is therefore suspended, paving the way for Ze Carlos to slot in at right back.

Gustavo Varela missed out on selection last weekend and even if the 20-year-old returns, Pablo is unlikely to be displaced in the number nine role given his impressive return of four goals so far.

The visitors will travel without winger Robinho, centre-forward Jovane Cabral, left-back Nilton Varela and centre-back Semeu Commey, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Nuno is not expected to make sweeping changes and will likely keep faith with the side that Silva fielded in the previous outing, especially with Oumar Ngom’s suspension unlikely to disrupt the balance.

Ngom came on as a substitute and was sent off late on against AVS, meaning Paulo Moreira and Jorge Meireles should continue to anchor the midfield.

Having opened his goal-scoring account this season with a brace against AVS, Kikas would be looking to continue with that momentum as he leads the line once again.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Ze Carlos, Buatu, Elimbi, Konan; Caceres, Garcia; Souza, Esteves, Moreira; Pablo

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Patrick, Schappo, Chernev; S Cabral, Meireles, Montoia, Moreira; Stoica, Kikas, Marcus


We say: Gil Vicente 1-0 Estrela Amadora


 

While Estrela may look to ride the wave of a new manager bounce, the challenge of facing a Gil side in fine shape suggests the Roosters should prevail on home turf.

A tight contest is nevertheless expected given both sides boast defensive discipline, and one decisive goal may ultimately prove enough to tilt the balance in favour of the hosts.

 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi
Written by
Share this article now:
Cesar Peixoto Kikas Luis Esteves
