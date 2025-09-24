Sports Mole previews Friday's Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Gil Vicente, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off a disappointing outing in midweek, Benfica will look to get back to winning ways when Gil Vicente visit Estadio da Luz on Friday for round seven of the Primeira Liga.

The Eagles failed to make the most of their rescheduled game against Rio Ave, settling for a point that leaves them third in the standings, four adrift of leaders Porto and one behind Sporting Lisbon in second.

Match preview

Jose Mourinho marked his return to Benfica with a flying start last week, guiding the team to an emphatic triumph at AVS just two days after his appointment.

However, hopes of a perfect launch under the legendary tactician were brought to an abrupt halt at Da Luz on Tuesday, as a stoppage-time curler from Andre Luiz cancelled out Georgiy Sudakov’s late opener.

This setback means only one victory has been recorded from the Reds’s last four matches across all competitions, with all three slip-ups coming at home and the old habit of dropping points late still lingering.

Benfica had earlier settled for a draw against 10-man Santa Clara, undone by a stoppage-time equaliser, before throwing away a two-goal lead to lose to Qarabag in the Champions League, spelling an end to Bruno Lage’s reign.

Mourinho is now tasked with halting that trend, though comfort lies in the league run of four wins and two draws and the fact his side have beaten Gil Vicente in each of the last six encounters, including emphatic 5-1 and 3-0 victories last season.

Gil Vicente, however, approach this contest in better spirits, buoyed by a four-match unbeaten streak which includes three successive victories.

A 2-0 success against Estoril Praia on Sunday lifted Cesar Peixoto’s team to 13 points from 18 available, leaving the Roosters fourth in the table, just one point shy of their opponents.

This impressive start has been underpinned by a resilient defence that has conceded only two goals, both coming in Gil’s only defeat of the season against leaders Porto.

The Galos have also shown a sharper edge in attack with seven scored, though none of their matches have produced more than two goals or featured both sides on the scoresheet, so another tight battle could be on the cards.

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

Benfica form (all competitions):

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

Team News

Benfica are set to remain without long-term absentees Bruma, Manu Silva and Alexander Bah as the trio continue their respective recoveries from knee injuries.

Dodi Lukebakio, who recently shook off a foot issue to make his debut against Rio Ave, is pushing for a start on the right flank after coming off the bench to supply the assist for Georgiy Sudakov’s strike.

Vangelis Pavlidis has been directly involved in five goals in the league this season for Benfica but will be eager to rediscover his cutting edge after drawing a blank during Tuesday’s outing.

Pablo extended his rich vein of form for Gil Vicente by netting the opener from the spot against Estoril, making it three games in a row with a goal to take his tally to four, and the 24-year-old is expected to spearhead the attack once more.

Joelson Fernandes is pressing for a first start of the campaign after stepping off the bench to find the net in the last match, which marked his first appearance of the season.

Winger Tidjany Toure and centre-forward Carlos Eduardo have not featured this season due to injuries, and both are expected to remain unavailable this weekend.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Lukebakio, Sudakov, Aursnes; Pavlidis

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Konan, Buatu, Elimbi, Ze carlos; Garcia, Caseres; Souza, Esteves, Fernandes; Pablo

We say: Benfica 2-0 Gil Vicente

Benfica will head into Friday’s clash seeking a strong response to get back to winning ways and with such a dominant head-to-head record, Mourinho’s side are tipped to collect maximum points.

Victory may not come easily though, given Gil’s current form and defensive discipline, so a low-scoring affair looks the likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Written by Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

