Reigning champions Sporting Lisbon make the short trip across the capital to face Estoril Praia at Estadio da Mota this weekend in round seven of the Primeira Liga.

The Lions arrive in high spirits after stringing together three consecutive victories in all competitions, while the hosts prepare for the challenge on the back of a difficult opening run.

Match preview

Opening the season with defeat in the Super Cup against city rivals Benfica inevitably raised doubts over Sporting’s ability to replicate last season’s success, yet the Lions have steadied the ship with a series of convincing displays since then.

Following the home loss to Porto on matchday four of the Primeira Liga, Rui Borges’s men, who had built a winning streak before that stumble, regrouped impressively by piecing together another run of three straight victories spanning the Champions League and top flight.

A 2-1 victory at Famalicao was followed by a convincing win over Kairat Almaty to launch the continental campaign in style, and Monday’s commanding display against Moreirense pushed the Lions closer to the summit.

The reigning champions produced a ruthless second-half display at Estadio Jose Alvalade, as Luis Suarez converted from the spot in the 76th minute, followed by stoppage-time finishes from Pedro Goncalves and Fotis Ioannidis to seal the points.

As a result, Sporting sit second with five victories from six league fixtures (L1), with the Lions’s 15 points leaving them three adrift of leaders Porto, while no side has scored more goals in the competition than Borges’s men (18), who have only conceded four.

Estoril must now contend with both the visitors’ formidable numbers and the weight of history, having lost each of the last eight meetings, including a 3-0 reverse in last season’s corresponding encounter.

The current campaign has offered little respite either, with last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Gil Vicente marking a third loss of the season for the Canaries.

Estoril’s sole victory this term came at home to AVS before that setback, yet conceding goals either side of the break at Barcelos means Ian Cathro’s men have still not gone two consecutive games without defeat.

Five points from six outings leave Estoril in 12th place, with eight goals scored and 10 conceded, so a positive result this weekend would be a welcome boost to their standing.

Team News

Rafik Guitane and Tiago Parente were both withdrawn before half time at Gil Vicente, placing their involvement this weekend in doubt as Cathro considers changes.

Jandro Orellana, Xeka, Antef Tsoungui and Goncalo Costa all missed the last match through injury and may remain sidelined this weekend.

Sporting seemingly closed out the win over Moreirense unscathed, so Borges could maintain a similar lineup, with Suarez leading the line after netting his fourth league goal of the season.

Fotis Ioannidis, however, is pushing strongly for a start upfront after making an impact from the bench last time out.

Geny Catamo, Daniel Braganca, Nuno Santos, Ousmane Diomande and Rui Silva were all absent in the last fixture and all players could remain sidelined here.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Boma, Ferro, Bacher; Sanchez, Holsgrove, Lominadze, Garcia; Lacximicant, Begraoui, Carvalho

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Virginia; Vagiannidis, Inacio, Debast, Mangas; Hjulmand, Kochorashvili; Pote, Trincao, Quenda; Suarez

We say: Estoril Praia 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

Sporting enter as clear favourites given their dominance in this fixture and current momentum, so anything other than a comfortable away victory would come as a major surprise.

