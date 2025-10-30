Preview:Rio Ave vs Estoril - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Rio Ave and Estoril Praia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rio Ave look to continue their rejuvenated form in the Primeira Liga as they welcome Estoril Praia to Estadio dos Arcos on Saturday for matchday 10 action.

The Vilacondenses have claimed back-to-back league victories after a winless run in their opening seven matches of the campaign, and they now face visitors who have drawn their last two games in the top flight.

Match preview

A disappointing Portuguese Cup exit at the hands of lower-division side Sintrense (3-2) did little to derail Ave’s stride in the Primeira Liga, as they followed up an emphatic win over newly-promoted Tondela with a 2-1 comeback triumph at Estrela Amadora last weekend.

The Vilacondenses have now recorded consecutive league wins for the first time this year, last achieving that feat in November 2024 under former boss Petit, while Sotiris Silaidopoulos appears to be finding his rhythm at the helm after an early drought.

Rioavistas have now gone four matches unbeaten in the top flight – a sequence that includes impressive draws at Benfica and Famalicao – with their resurgence propelling them into the top half of the table, sitting eighth with 11 points from nine outings.

Silaidopoulos’s side have shown admirable flair in attack, netting 13 times, but their generosity at the other end has been evident with 14 conceded, leaving the manager with defensive concerns to address.

Although recent results suggest Ave are beginning to shake off their early struggles in turning stalemates into victories, a league-high five draws and only one win in four home games (D2, L1) indicate there is still work to be done, especially as the club have never managed three consecutive top-flight triumphs since returning to the first tier in 2022-23.

Ian Cathro, who enjoyed fond memories during his spell as assistant coach of Ave between 2012 and 2014, will look to extend his solid record against his former side after taking four points from both fixtures last season, making it four games unbeaten in this matchup for Estoril as a team (W2, D2).

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 2-2 draw, while the Canaries won the return leg 2-1, though recent form suggests repeating such a result may prove difficult for Cathro’s men, who remain without victory in their last four top-flight outings.

Estoril’s only success in the league came against basement side AVS on matchday five, while draws with Tondela, Casa Pia and most recently Estrela Amadora (1-1) mean the Canaries have collected six of their seven points against sides currently in the bottom quarter of the standings.

The only exception was a 1-1 stalemate against 10th-placed Nacional, while Canarinhos themselves sit just above the relegation playoff spot on goal difference, having scored 11 and conceded 14.

Winless in four away league games this season, Estoril may draw some encouragement from their Portuguese Cup success at Belenenses as they prepare for this encounter.

Team News

Ave remain without long-term absentee Theofanis Bakoulas, while Omar Richards could miss a third successive league outing through injury.

The hosts will once again turn to Andre Luiz and Clayton in attack after both found the net to inspire the victory at Amadora, taking their combined league goal contributions to eight each – the former with four goals and four assists, and the latter with six strikes from his total tally.

Estoril continue to miss long-term absentee Xeka, while Rafik Guitane remains sidelined, and Ricard Sanchez could sit out a third consecutive league game.

Peixinho impressed off the bench last time out on his league debut and may be in line for more minutes in this fixture.

Yanis Begraoui is expected to lead the line once again after converting from the spot to rescue a point for Estoril in their previous outing.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Petrasso, Brabec, Panzo; Athanasiou, Aguilera, Graca, Vrousai; Spikic, Clayton, Luiz

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Boma, Bacher, Tsoungui; Costa, Lominadze, Holsgrove, P Carvalho; Pizzi, Begraoui, J Carvalho

We say: Rio Ave 2-1 Estoril Praia

Rio Ave appear to be hitting their stride, with consecutive wins boosting morale, and this feels like the perfect moment for them to break their winless run in this fixture against an Estoril side struggling to shake off a poor patch.

