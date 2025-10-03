Preview: Rio Ave vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Rio Ave and Tondela, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides level on points in the Primeira Liga bottom three go head to head this weekend as Rio Ave play host to Tondela at the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday.

This will be the first league meeting between the teams since February 2021, when the Auriverdes fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Carlos Mane and Rafael Camacho.

Match preview

Rio Ave were guilty of a lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch last Sunday when they played out a goalless draw with Famalicao at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

With a combined 33 shots fired in the game, the two teams were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal as they squandered several scoring opportunities before settling for a goalless draw.

The result against Famalicao leaves Rio Ave as one of just two teams yet to taste victory in the new Primeira Liga campaign, having lost twice and played out five draws from their seven matches so far.

In fairness, Sotiris Sylaidopoulos’s men have been potent in attack this season, netting eight goals in the seven games so far, but they have struggled to replicate this display at the back, where they have conceded 13 goals already — only Arouca (11) have shipped more.

While Rio Ave will be looking to secure their first win and get their season off and running, their form on home turf leaves little room for optimism, as they have failed to win seven of their last eight matches since March 16.

On the other hand, Tondela secured their first Primeira Liga win of the campaign last Saturday when they held their own to see out a 2-1 victory over Santa Clara at the Estadio de Sao Miguel.

Having failed to open the scoring from the penalty spot in the 50th minute, Pedro Henryque redeemed himself right on the hour to put Tondela in front, and after Sphephelo Sithole netted three minutes later to double the lead, Wendel Silva pulled one back for Santa Clara with a 76th-minute strike.

This was a much-needed result for Ivo Vieira’s men, who had failed to win any of their opening six matches, losing five and claiming two draws while scoring just two goals and conceding 10 in what has been a challenging return to the Portuguese top flight.

Tondela have picked up five points from a possible 21 to sit bottom but one in the Primeira Liga standings, level on points with this weekend’s hosts and only above AVS, who have managed just one point from their seven matches.

Team News

Rio Ave will head into the weekend without the services of English defender Omar Richards, who was forced off injured against Famalicao last time out after sustaining a game-ending injury.

He is joined in the club’s injury table by 20-year-old midfielder Theofanis Bakoulas, who has missed each of the last six matches through a muscle problem.

Meanwhile, Tondela boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, with midfielder Helder Tavares returning to the fold after serving a one-game ban for his red card against Estrela Amadora on September 21.

Off the back of clinching their first win of the campaign, we expect Vieira to field an unchanged XI this weekend, with Bebeto, Christian Marques and Brayan Medina forming the back three shielding Bernardo Fontes between the sticks.

Veteran forward Rony Lopes made his mark in Auriverdes colours with two assists against Santa Clara last time out and the 29-year-old, who joined from Alanyaspor in the summer, should retain his role in attack, teaming up with Jordan Pefok and Ivan Cavaleiro.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Petrasso, Ntoi, Panzo, Lomboto; Aguilera, Pohlmann, Luiz, Clayton; Vrousai, Pohlmann

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Bebeto, Marques, Medina; Manso, Rodriguez, Sithole, Henryque; Lopes, Pefok, Cavaleiro

We say: Rio Ave 1-0 Tondela

Buoyed by their spirited display against Santa Clara, Tondela will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to put together a solid run of form and surge from the doldrums.

While it has been a slow start to the campaign for Rio Ave, they have lost just one of their last six home matches since April, and we fancy them to take the positives from the draw at Famalicao to secure their first win of the campaign.

