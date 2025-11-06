Preview:Alverca vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Alverca and Rio Ave, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Newly promoted Alverca aim to avoid a third straight Primeira Liga defeat when they welcome Rio Ave to Ribatejo on Saturday for round 11 action.

The hosts, who have lost their last two league games, sit 14th on 10 points, two clear of the relegation playoff spot, while their visitors occupy 10th place with 11 points.

Match preview

Since returning from the October international break, Alverca have looked a shadow of their once-revived selves, falling to defeat in each of their last four outings across all competitions.

The Ribatejo club have alternated between league setbacks and cup eliminations, including a Taca de Portugal exit at the hands of second-tier Leiria and a heavy 5-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Taca da Liga.

Facing the Lions again three days later in the league was hardly an ideal fixture for a quick response, though Custodio Castro could take some solace from his side limiting the reigning champions to just two goals this time.

However, Alverca have now gone two matches without finding the net for the first time in the Primeira campaign, having also crumbled at home to Gil Vicente the week prior — a stark contrast to their previous four in the top flight, where they won three (L1).

Castro will hope to avoid another prolonged drought, having seen his team fail to win any of their opening four fixtures, though he might take heart from history.

Alverca won their last two league meetings with Rio Ave, both coming during the 2003-04 campaign — their previous top-flight appearance before this season — including a 1-0 victory at home.

It is worth noting, however, that Rio Ave have held the upper hand in more recent encounters, edging Alverca in the Portuguese Cup in 2019 and again on penalties in the quarter-finals of the competition last year.

Reaching that stage again proved a step too far this season, as Sotiris Silaidopoulos’s men were knocked out by second-tier Sintrense before responding with a 2-1 victory away at Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Liga.

Ave entered gameweek 10 buoyed by back-to-back league wins that ended a seven-match winless run, but that momentum was halted in Vila do Conde, where they suffered a 4-0 setback.

Jonathan Panzo’s 21st-minute dismissal proved costly for the Rioavistas, who conceded twice before half-time and another two after the break, marking their third league loss and heaviest defeat in 2025.

A league-high five draws raise further doubts over Ave’s ability to take maximum points on Saturday, though winning their most recent away fixture against Estrela offers some encouragement, even if it remains the Vilacondenses’ only success in five league trips this term (D3, L2).

Team News

Alverca remain without Leo Chu, Julian Martinez, Stephane Diarra and Chiquinho, who are still sidelined through injury.

Left-back Isaac James is nearing a return, while Tomas Mendes and Figueiredo could miss a fifth and third consecutive match respectively.

Marko Milovanovic is expected to lead the line again, with the club’s top scorer seeking to add to his tally of three, while Amorim should provide the creative spark in midfield, having fashioned the most big chances for the team this season (four).

For Rio Ave, Panzo’s suspension could see Andreas Ntoi drop back into central defence, while Kevin Chamorro is set to start in goal in place of Cezary Miszta, who is suspended after receiving his fifth booking last time out.

Omar Richards remains a doubt, having missed the last four matches, and Theofanis Bakoulas continues his long recovery from a serious knee injury.

Clayton has been directly involved in eight of Ave’s 13 league goals this term (G6, A2), and will again be relied upon to lead the attack.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Meupiyou, Gomez, Naves; Chissumba, Amorim, Abdulai, Touaizi; Lincoln, Milovanovic, Nuozzi

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Chamorro; Lomboto, Brabec, Ntoi, Athanasiou; Aguilera, Graca, Vrousai, Spikic; Clayton, Luiz

We say: Alverca 2-1 Rio Ave

Both teams enter this encounter on the back of defeats, but the absence of Miszta and Panzo could prove costly for Rio Ave, while Alverca — backed by the Ribatejo crowd — are tipped to edge this one.

