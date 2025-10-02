Preview: AVS vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between AVS and Alverca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still searching for a first victory of the Primeira Liga season, AVS welcome newly promoted Alverca to Estadio do CD Aves for matchday eight action on Saturday.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and it arrives with the hosts rooted to the bottom on one point, while the visitors occupy seventh with seven.

Match preview

Having secured top flight survival last season – their debut campaign – through the playoffs, AVS appear set for another scrap this term following a disastrous start to 2025-26.

Since the 3-0 victory over Vizela in the opening leg of that relegation decider, the Vila das Aves side have not won any of eight competitive fixtures, seven of which have been in the current Primeira Liga campaign.

Last weekend’s reverse at Estrela marked a fourth successive loss for AVS, with Joao Pedro Sousa denied a new-manager bounce as his team conceded three unanswered goals in his first outing in charge.

The Vila das Aves outfit have now shipped three in four of seven league matches this season, including each of the last three, leaving them with the second-worst defensive record in the division with 17 conceded.

Meanwhile, the attack has provided little in the way of respite, having only scored four goals – the joint fewest in the top flight – two of which came in a spirited comeback at Braga on matchday three, the sole occasion AVS have managed to collect a point this season.

Home record also paints a bleak picture for AVS, who have neither found the net nor kept a clean sheet in all three Primeira Liga outings at Estadio do CD Aves this term, while the play-off triumph over Vizela remains the club’s only success in 11 competitive fixtures (D2, L8) on this ground.

Alverca may look to exploit their hosts’ frailties, though life on the road has not been smooth for the newly promoted team, with only one point from a possible nine collected away from home.

Momentum, however, has been rediscovered since the September international break, as Custodio Castro’s men have won two of three matches played afterwards.

Resilience was on full display last weekend for Alverca, who battled to a 2-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes despite being reduced to ten men for the whole of the second half, with Sandro Lima striking deep into stoppage time to seal the result.

Eight goals scored highlight a reasonably productive attack, though Castro will be wary of defensive lapses that have seen 11 conceded, with his team’s two victories so far coming only when clean sheets were kept.

Team News

Paulo Vítor is suspended following a straight red at Amadora last time out, meaning Aderllan Santos should step into the heart of the AVS defence.

Sousa could shuffle his pack after last weekend’s disappointment, with Bruno Lourenco, Diego Duarte, Gustavo Mendonca and veteran centre-forward Nene all in line for possible starts.

Injury concerns linger for Guillem Molina and Talles Wander, while Daniel Rivas and Kobamelo Kodisang face late fitness tests to determine availability.

Alverca are also short in midfield, with Sabit Abdulai suspended after his dismissal against Vitoria, likely opening the door for Tomas Mendes to feature.

Lima came off the bench to score last weekend but is not expected to displace Marko Milovanovic, who opened the scoring to take his tally to three for the season.

Leo Chu, Junior Armando Mendes and Rodrigo Pereira remain unavailable through injury, while Chiquinho is a doubt for Saturday’s clash.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Simao; Kiki, Santos, Devenish, Spencer; Lourenco, Grau, Mendonca; Akinsola, Duarte, Barbosa

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Meupiyou, Gomez, Naves; Chissumba, Amorim, Mendes, Touaizi; Lincoln, Milovanovic, Figueiredo

We say: AVS 1-1 Alverca

While Alverca have won two of the last three outings, away form remains a concern, so a share of the spoils appears the likeliest outcome against a struggling AVS side yet to impress at home.

