Preview:AVS vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between AVS and Tondela, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AVS and Tondela square off in Primeira Liga matchday 10’s early-season relegation scrap at Estadio do CD Aves this weekend.

The hosts prop up the standings with just one point taken from their opening nine games, while the newly promoted visitors sit just above them with five points (W1, D2, L6) to their name.

Match preview

AVS, who officially appointed Diogo Boa Alma as their new general manager in midweek, will hope that the change at the helm sparks the beginning of a long-awaited turnaround after a dreadful start to their second campaign in the top flight.

Having only survived through the playoff route last term, the Vila das Aves side are once again staring at another relegation battle, currently six points from safety, after managing just one draw so far — a spirited 2-2 comeback at Braga on matchday three.

A managerial change has done little to halt the slide, with last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Santa Clara in the Azores marking a third consecutive loss in the top flight under new boss Joao Pedro Sousa.

The only bright moment in Sousa’s four matches in charge came in a 7-0 demolition of non-league side Fornos de Algodres in the Taca de Portugal, though goals have proved scarce in the Primeira Liga, where Aves have drawn blanks in five of their nine outings.

Unsurprisingly, AVS are one of the weakest attacking units in the division, with their five goals scored only better than this weekend’s opponents’ four, while 22 conceded at the other end leaves the home side with the second-leakiest defence.

In addition to their poor showings in the final third, Tondela have not been much steadier at the back, having shipped 17 goals, so this one could go either way — with the outcome likely hinging on which defence holds firm when it matters most.

Both of the only two previous meetings between the sides, however, went in favour of the Gold and Greens, who triumphed 3-2 and 1-0 in the 2023-24 Liga 2 campaign.

The newly promoted side have not enjoyed the smoothest return to the top flight, having managed just one victory from their opening nine fixtures, their sole success being a 2-1 win away at Santa Clara on matchday seven.

Ivo Vieira’s men have lost both league games since then, falling 3-0 at Rio Ave and at home to the reigning champions last weekend, with the same scoreline repeated in midweek as Tondela bowed out of the Taca da Liga to Benfica.

The Gold and Greens’s only win in their last five across all competitions came in a 5-1 Portuguese Cup victory away to SC Vila Real, and they now have another chance to claim success on the road — buoyed by the fact that most of their modest league tally has come on their travels, even if three of those four outings have ended in defeat.

AVS Primeira Liga form:





L



L



L



L



L



L





AVS form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



W



L





Tondela Primeira Liga form:





D



L



D



W



L



L





Tondela form (all competitions):





W



L



D



W



L



L





Team News

AVS are expected to remain without Guillem Molina heading into this encounter as the defender continues his recovery from a broken fibula, so Diogo Spencer should retain his spot at right-back.

Aderllan Santos has not been in the squad for the last three league games, while Angel Algobia was also unavailable for selection in the previous couple of outings in the top flight, making their involvement here uncertain.

Goalkeeper Simao Bertelli was dropped to the bench in the last two fixtures but could be handed a recall, which may see Joao Goncalves make way.

Rafael Barbosa is pushing for a start after only featuring as a substitute last time out, while Jaume Grau looks certain to keep his place in midfield once more, being the only player to have played every minute of the team’s league campaign so far.

Tondela do not appear to have any fresh injury concerns, leaving Vieira with an almost full squad to choose from, though midfielder Joe Hodge remains doubtful after missing the last two league matches.

Bernardo Fontes should return in goal after being rested in midweek against Benfica, meaning Lucas Canizares is expected to drop out.

Midfield duo Cicero and Yaya Sithole are also likely to be recalled to the starting lineup with fresh legs after sitting out that cup defeat.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Simao; Kiki, Santos, Devenish, Spencer; Barbosa, Grau, Assuncao; Akinsola, Tomane, Kodisang

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Maviram, Medina, Marques, Bebeto; Cicero, Sithole; Maranhao, Lopes, Cavaleiro; Siebatcheu

We say: AVS 0-1 Tondela

This is an encounter between two sides struggling in attack, so goals may be at a premium, with perhaps just one moment of quality proving decisive.

Given that Tondela have fared slightly better despite both sides’ struggles, the Gold and Greens are tipped to edge this contest, just as they did in both previous meetings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email