Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Estrela Amadora and AVS, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two of just four sides yet to claim victory in the Primeira Liga campaign will face off on Saturday as Estrela Amadora welcome AVS to Estadio Jose Gomes for matchday seven action.

The Tricolores occupy 13th place in the standings with four points collected from six matches and host a side rooted to the foot of the table with only one point to their name.

Match preview

Estrela’s campaign has been sluggish with fewer defeats but no victories, with four draws and two losses from six games underlining their struggle to find rhythm.

Facing newly promoted Tondela last weekend might have sparked hopes of a breakthrough, yet manager Luis Silva would have taken comfort in earning a point in his first game in charge.

Silva, previously assistant to the recently dismissed Jose Faria, relied on goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro to stand tall as the shot-stopper kept the side level despite facing eight efforts, five more than his teammates managed at the other end.

The Tricolores have struggled in attack, failing to score in four of their six fixtures and managing only three goals in total – the second fewest in the division – though the backline has remained relatively steady with six conceded.

Such numbers hardly inspire confidence ahead of Saturday, especially given that AVS claimed victory without conceding in the only previous visit to Jose Gomes.

Estrela’s 1-0 defeat in that clash in the penultimate game of 2024-25 left them clinging just above the playoffs, so maximum points this evening would be a welcome spark to steer clear of another late scramble for survival.

AVS, on the other hand, finished 16th and needed a two-legged playoff against Liga 2 side Vizela to retain top-flight status, though ensuring safety in the club’s debut year was still an accomplishment.

The Vila das Aves outfit have offered little to build upon this term with only one point from six matches leaving them bottom of the standings.

A spirited 2-2 draw at Braga was the only bright spot, yet that resilience evaporated with back-to-back defeats that prompted the dismissal of Jose Mota.

Last Friday brought further misery as the Vila das Aves club fell 3-0 at home to a Benfica side energised by the arrival of Jose Mourinho as head coach.

AVS will also hope for a new manager bounce after the midweek appointment of Joao Pedro Sousa as the man to lead them forward.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:





D



L



D



D



L



D





AVS Primeira Liga form:





L



L



D



L



L



L





Team News

Jorge Meireles seized his chance last weekend with a strong display on his first start of the campaign, and the 21-year-old is expected to keep his place on the left flank.

However, Ianis Stoica is doubtful on the opposite wing after being forced off in the last outing, while Kikas looks set to spearhead the attack once more, leaving Rodrigo Pinho on the bench.

On the injury front, Robinho, Jovane Cabral, Semeu Commey and Nilton Varela are all ruled out, while Guilherme Montoia’s availability remains uncertain.

AVS also contend with fitness problems as Guillem Molina is likely to miss out and both Aderlan Santos and Daniel Rivas face late checks.

Gustavo Assuncao returned this week as a free agent after leaving in the summer and could slot into the midfield trio if selected.

Meanwhile, Diogo Spencer is back after missing the Benfica game and should line up on the right side of defence.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Drame, Schappo, Chernev; Ryan, Moreira, Sola, Cabral; Meireles, Kikas, Marcus

AVS possible starting lineup:

Simao; Kiki, Santos, Devenish, Spencer; Lourenco, Grau, Algobia; Akinsola, Duarte, Barbosa

We say: Estrela Amadora 0-0 AVS

Both sides are still adjusting to recent changes in the dugout and with struggles in front of goal – Estrela scoring just three and AVS four – the contest has the makings of a cagey affair that could well end in a goalless draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email