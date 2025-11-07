Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Estrela Amadora and Nacional, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since October 2023, Estrela Amadora play host to Nacional in round 11 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The Alvinegros, meanwhile, journey to the Estadio Jose Gomes looking to get one over the hosts, having lost each of the last four top-flight meetings between the two teams since September 2008.

Match preview

Following weeks of mediocre results, Estrela Amadora gave their fans something to cheer for last Saturday when they edged out Casa Pia in an eight-goal thriller at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior.

Cape Verde international Sidny Lopes Cabral continued his fine form in front of goal as he netted a hat-trick to fire the visitors to a 5-3 victory and deny Casa Pia their first home win of the season.

Estrela had lost each of their previous three matches, including a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Campeonato de Portugal outfit FC Alpendorada in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on October 18.

While Joao Nuno’s men have struggled for consistency this season, they will be looking to secure consecutive victories for the first time since October 2023 as they aim to move into the top half of the Primeira Liga table.

Estrela have picked up 10 points from their 10 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 13th in the standings, level on points with Alverca and Estoril Praia, but a win on Sunday could see them move level on points with seventh-placed Braga.

Over in Madeira, Nacional suffered a 1-0 loss against Famalicao at the Estadio da Madeira last Saturday, marking their fourth defeat in five home games this season as they continue to struggle for results in front of their home fans.

In a game where Ze Vitor received his marching orders, Antoine Joujou’s goal on the stroke of half time was enough to separate the two sides, as Famalicao held on to see out a third win on the spin across all competitions.

This came just five days after Nacional saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a 1-1 draw versus Estoril Praia, with Yanis Begraoui converting his second-half penalty to cancel out Ze Vitor’s 37th-minute opener and hand the Vila Nova a share of the spoils.

Tiago Margarido’s men have picked up three wins and two draws from their 10 Primeira Liga matches to collect 11 points and sit ninth in the table, level on points with Santa Clara, Rio Ave and Vitoria de Guimaraes.

While Nacional will be looking to arrest their slump this weekend, they are up against an opposing side who have won each of their last four Primeira Liga meetings, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since September 2008.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:





L



D



W



L



L



W





Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):





D



W



L



L



L



W





Nacional Primeira Liga form:





L



L



W



W



D



L





Nacional form (all competitions):





L



W



W



W



D



L





Team News

Estrela will take to the pitch without Brazilian defender Bernardo Schappo, who has missed the last three games since sustaining an injury against Gil Vicente on October 4.

With his standout performance against Casa Pia, Cabral now has eight goal involvements in his last 11 games for club and country, and the 23-year-old will be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Meanwhile, Nacional will have to cope without the services of defender Ze Vitor, who is suspended after picking up a red card against Famalicao last time out.

On the injury front, Margarido will be unable to call upon first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Franca, who is set to sit out his sixth game since picking up a finger injury in September.

Ivanildo Fernandes continues his lengthy spell on the Alvinegros’ injury table, while Spanish midfielder Miguel Baeza has been ruled out since December 2024 through a severe knee problem.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Chernev, Patrick, Galdino; Encada, Moreira, Ngom, Cabral; Meireles, Kikas, Marcus

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Aurelio, Santos, Vallier, Gomes; Liziero, Dias, Soares; Witi, Ramirez, Boia

We say: Estrela Amadora 1-1 Nacional

Nacional are unbeaten in five of their six away games this season, but they will need to be at their best at the Estadio Jose Gomes, having lost the last four top-flight meetings against the hosts.

Estrela head into the weekend in high spirits following their impressive display against Casa Pia, and we predict they will fend off the visitors to force a share of the spoils.

