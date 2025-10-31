Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Arouca and Moreirense, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Arouca look to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat as they welcome Moreirense to Estadio Municipal on Sunday for round 10 of the Primeira Liga.

The Wolves were thrashed 5-0 by Benfica in Lisbon and now face their Moreira-based visitors, who seem to be losing momentum after a bright start to the campaign.

Match preview

Last Saturday’s clash was another humbling experience at the hands of one of the ‘big three’, in a match that head coach Vasco Seabra felt did not fully reflect the contest, having seen his team concede three penalties.

Lobos have now suffered four defeats in nine Primeira Liga matches, including heavy losses to reigning champions Sporting Lisbon (6-0) and current league leaders Porto (4-0), but Seabra would at least take solace in having faced most of the toughest fixtures early in the season and now looks to build a steadier run to climb the table.

Just two points above the relegation playoff spot, the Wolves sit 13th with nine points from two wins and three draws against Rio Ave, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Famalicao.

Arouca have battled for consistency this season, with their league triumphs arriving four matches apart, and anything less than victory here would see them match that barren run, having last taken all three points against Nacional in a 2-1 result on matchday six.

Seabra’s men have also endured defensive troubles, conceding a league-high 24 goals, while lacking cutting edge in attack with just 10 scored, leaving the manager with work to do at both ends of the pitch heading into this encounter.

In addition to these struggles, home comforts have been scarce, with their only success at Estadio Municipal coming in a 3-1 triumph over bottom side AVS on matchday one; Lobos will now aim to put an end to a four-game winless spell on their own turf (D2, L2).

While Arouca’s home record raises concern, Moreirense’s poor away run also leaves doubts about their ability to take anything from this clash, having lost each of their last four on the road across all competitions, three of which came in the league.

The Green and Whites started the Primeira Liga campaign impressively with four wins in five matches but have since faltered with one victory in their last four, losing the other three.

Moreirense’s most recent setback came in a 2-1 defeat to Porto, with Deniz Gul’s late effort adding further frustration for the Os verdes e brancos faithful, who also watched their team suffer a Portuguese Cup exit to AD Fafe in the previous outing.

The Moreira club have now slipped to sixth in the table with 15 points from five wins, while defeats in the other four leave Vasco Botelho da Costa’s men as the only side yet to register a draw in the Primeira Liga this season.

Moreirense have been open at both ends, finding the net 13 times but conceding as many, and Da Costa will hope his players can produce a more balanced display on Sunday, though their last visit to Arouca ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Team News

Arouca remain without midfielder Mateo Flores, who continues his recovery from a meniscus tear, while defender Matías Rocha’s availability is uncertain after missing the last two league outings.

Pedro Santos has also been sidelined for the past three top-flight matches, so David Simao should once again operate in midfield, potentially pairing Taichi Fukui, who could return to the lineup after a substitute appearance last time out.

Following last weekend’s defensive collapse, Seabra could recall Boris Popovic to partner Jose Fontan at the heart of defence, while Nais Djouahra is another who could return to the left flank.

Reports suggest winger Kiko Bondoso remains sidelined after missing Moreirense’s last game, meaning either Joel Jorquera or Landerson is expected to start out wide.

Left-back Kiko is also a doubt after being forced off against Porto, and if ruled out, Alvaro Martinez would fill in on that flank.

In more positive news, Vasco Sousa returns to contention after missing out last time as he was ineligible to play against his parent club.

Guilherme Schettine could spearhead the attack after returning from injury with a substitute appearance against Porto, likely dropping Yan Maranhao to the bench.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Valido; Sola, Popovic, Fontan, Esgaio; Fukui, Simao; Djouahra, Gozalbez, Trezza; Puche

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Martinez, Marcelo, Maracas, Pinto; Stjepanovic, Sousa, Alan; Jorquera, Schettine, Teguia

We say: Arouca 2-2 Moreirense

While Moreirense have enjoyed the better campaign overall, their recent slump casts doubt on their ability to claim a positive result, and Arouca’s inconsistency makes this one hard to call.

A draw looks the most probable outcome, with both sides expected to find the net given their defensive frailties this season.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

