Preview: Arouca vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Primeira Liga clash between Arouca and Porto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh off a successful continental outing in midweek, Porto aim to extend their flawless run in the Primeira Liga as they make the short trip to Arouca for round seven action on Monday.

The Dragons struck late in Thursday’s Europa League clash at Salzburg, snatching a dramatic 1-0 victory, and now turn their focus to hosts who ended a four-game winless streak last weekend.

Match preview

Porto left it until the dying moments at Red Bull Arena to preserve their winning streak across all competitions, with William Gomes coming off the bench to secure all three points.

That late strike means Francesco Farioli is still yet to see his side fall short since taking charge after the Club World Cup, guiding the Blues and Whites to seven consecutive victories in competitive matches, including last weekend’s emphatic success at Vila do Conde.

Three unanswered goals against Rio Ave ensured Porto remained top of the table, entering Monday’s encounter one point clear of Benfica, who defeated Gil Vicente in their own matchday seven fixture on Friday.

The Dragons’s explosive run has been built on efficiency at both ends, with the team boasting the second-best attack in the division, netting 15, while only once conceding in six matches, which came in the 2-1 triumph over reigning champions Sporting Lisbon.

Confidence will be high for the league leaders who beat Arouca home and away last season, recording a 2-0 victory in this fixture after thrashing the Wolves 4-0 at the Dragao.

The hosts approach the contest buoyed by last weekend’s 2-1 comeback win at Nacional, which ended a four-game barren spell and brought renewed optimism.

Arouca fell behind from the spot when Jesus Andres Ramirez Diaz atoned for an earlier miss, but Boris Popovic equalised before Espen van Ee came off the bench to net an 89th-minute winner that secured a second win of the campaign for Vasco Seabra’s men.

The Wolves’s only other victory came in an opening-day success over AVS, with two consecutive draws against Rio Ave and Vitoria de Guimaraes sandwiched between a heavy 6-0 defeat at Sporting and a 2-0 reverse at Casa Pia before last weekend’s win.

Eight points from those fixtures place Arouca 10th in the standings, and while there is optimism in attack with nine goals, defensive frailties remain an issue with 14 conceded, a tally matched only by bottom side AVS.

Arouca Primeira Liga form:





W



L



D



D



L



W





Porto Primeira Liga form:





W



W



W



W



W



W





Porto form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



W



W





Team News

Jose Fontan saw red in the win over Nacional and will miss this contest, meaning Matias Rocha is expected to partner Popovic in central defence.

Arnau Sola and Mateo Flores have missed the last three matches through injury, leaving the duo doubtful to feature for the Wolves once again.

Van Ee is pushing for a full debut after his dramatic late winner last time out, so a starting role in midfield would come as no surprise.

Alfonso Trezza remains the most influential attacking outlet with five contributions to the side’s nine goals, and the Uruguayan is set to continue on the right flank.

Zaidu Sanusi faces a race against time after hobbling off against Salzburg, although Martim Fernandes impressed in his place by providing the assist for Gomes’s winner despite just returning from injury.

Should Farioli opt for natural choices, he could rest midfielder Pablo Rosario, with Fernandes operating at right-back and Francisco Moura on the opposite flank of defence.

Meanwhile, Gomes may also return to the lineup after his impactful display off the bench, potentially taking the right wing from Pepe.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Valido, Esgaio, Rocha, Popovic, Dante; Fukui, Simao; Nandin, Lee, Djouahra; Trezza

Porto possible starting lineup:

Costa; Fernandes, Kiwior, Bednarek, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Gomes, Aghehowa, Sainz

We say: Arouca 0-1 Porto

There may be lingering fatigue for Porto from back-to-back away fixtures, but we cannot overlook the Dragons’s explosive form and their ability to still grind out maximum points at Arouca on Monday, so a narrow win for the visitors looks likely.

