Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Nacional and Famalicao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Nacional will be aiming to secure back-to-back home victories for the first time since March when they play host to Famalicao in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

With each of their last three trips to the Estadio da Madeira ending in defeats, the Vila Nova will be out to end their away hoodoo in this fixture and secure a third win on the trot for the first time since April.

Match preview

Nacional were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Estoril Praia when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota last Sunday.

After taking the lead in the 37th minute courtesy of a close-range strike from Ze Vitor, Nacional failed to see out the game as they squandered several clear-cut chances, with Yanis Begraoui netting the equaliser for Estoril from the penalty spot.

Prior to that, Nacional were on a run of three back-to-back victories, seeing off Braga and Moreirense in the league before claiming a 3-1 win over Portuguese amateur side ADC Rebordelo in the Taca de Portugal third round on October 18.

Tiago Margarido’s men have picked up three wins and two draws from their nine Primeira Liga matches so far to collect 11 points and sit 10th in the league standings but could move into seventh place with all three points on Saturday.

While Nacional will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, results on home turf leave little room for optimism as they have failed to win seven of their most recent eight competitive games at the Estadio da Madeira (6L, 1D) since picking up consecutive victories over Famalicao and Casa Pia back in March.

On the other hand, Famalicao snapped their run of four consecutive games without a win against Vitoria de Guimaraes last Saturday as they picked up a 2-0 victory when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

Mathias De Amorim opened his account for the season to hand the Vila Nova a 41st-minute lead before Brazilian midfielder Sorriso put the result beyond reach in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Prior to that, Famalicao turned in a dominant team display in the Taca de Portugal third round on October 18, when they secured a 3-0 win over 3. Liga outfit SC Sao Joao Ver at the Estadio Clube de Sao Joao de Ver.

Having secured a seventh-placed finish in the Primeira Liga last season, Hugo Oliveira’s men have flown out of the blocks this term, picking up four wins and four draws from their nine league games to sit fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Gil Vicente.

Next up for Famalicao is a journey to the Estadio da Madeira, where they have lost each of their previous three visits, conceding seven goals and scoring just twice since August 2017.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:





W



L



L



W



W



D





Nacional form (all competitions):





L



L



W



W



W



D





Famalicao Primeira Liga form:





W



L



D



D



D



W





Famalicao form (all competitions):





L



D



D



D



W



W





Team News

Nacional will take to the pitch without the services of Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Franca, who has missed each of the last four games since coming off injured against Arouca on September 20.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by Ivanildo Fernandes while Spanish midfielder Miguel Baeza has been ruled out since December 2024 through a severe knee problem.

Jesus Ramirez has been a standout performer for Nacional this season, and the Venezuelan striker, who boasts six goals in the nine league matches so far, will be one to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, Famalicao remain without the services of Spanish winger Oscar Aranda, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a cruciate ligament injury.

Teenage midfielder Gonzalo Pastor is yet to feature for the Vila Nova this season due to a knee problem while Swiss forward Romeo Beney is recuperating from a thigh injury.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Aurelio, Santos, Ze Vitor, Gomes; Liziero, Dias, Labidi; Boia, Ramirez, Ruan

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, De Haas, Soares; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Joujou, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

We say: Nacional 1-2 Famalicao

While Nacional and Famalicao will feel they have what it takes to come away with the desired result at the Estadio da Madeira, the Vila Nova boasts a slightly superior and more experienced squad on paper, and we are backing them to secure all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

