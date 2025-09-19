Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Casa Pia and Famalicao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides with contrasting fortunes in their respective previous outings will clash this weekend as Casa Pia host Famalicao at Estadio Pina Manique for matchday six of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts ended a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 triumph at Arouca last weekend, while Vila Nova arrive following their first defeat of the season.

Match preview

Casa Pia’s campaign has been a mix of highs and lows, with performances swinging between defensive lapses and attacking efficiency depending on the match.

Joao Pereira’s men have kept clean sheets only when scoring themselves, and their victory at Estadio Municipal last weekend was another display of excellence at both ends.

Despite limited possession, Casa Pia dominated the game offensively, registering four shots on target — one more than Arouca — with strikes from Cassiano and David Sousa either side of half time finding the net.

The Geese have now won two of their five matches this season, collecting six points to sit ninth in the standings, scoring four and conceding eight.

While improvement is still possible at both ends heading into the weekend, Pereira’s men face a side that collected four points across both league meetings last season, including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture.

Famalicao, who have lost only once in three visits to Pina Manique, will aim for consecutive wins against Casa Pia for only the second time after their 2-1 victory in last term’s return fixture.

Hugo Oliveira’s side look to bounce back after a 2-1 home defeat against Sporting Lisbon, though the manager can take some comfort in his team’s competitive display against the reigning champions.

Famalicao have enjoyed a strong start to the season, amassing 10 points from five games to sit sixth in the standings, and are on course to challenge for their first European berth after narrowly missing out in recent campaigns.

Oliveira’s defence has been rock solid, with their only goals conceded this term coming in that defeat to Sporting, while Fama’s attack has been productive with six goals, giving them a platform to seek a bounce-back win this weekend.

Team News

Casa Pia will be without Ricardo Batista, Yassin Oukili, Kelian Nsona and Raul Blanco, all sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Sousa is expected to retain his place at the heart of defence following a standout performance capped with a goal against Arouca, pairing with Jose Fonte and Andre Geraldes in a three-man backline.

Striker Cassiano scored his first goal of the campaign last time out and will be looking to build on that momentum when he leads the line this weekend.

Leo Realpe returns from a one-match suspension for his sending off against AVS and is set to bolster Famalicao’s defensive core, while winger Rochinha is unlikely to regain a starting spot despite full fitness, with Gil Dias and Sorriso expected to operate on the flanks.

Oliveira may rotate his midfield, with Tom van de Looi potentially replacing Marcos Pena as one half of the double pivot to freshen up the central areas.

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Tchamba, Goulart, Fonte; Benaissa-Yahia; Nhaga, Mohamed, Larrazabal; Livolant, Cassiano, Morais

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Bondo, Haas, Realpe, Pinheiro; Amorim, Looi; Sorriso; Sa, Dias; Elisor

We say: Casa Pia 0-1 Famalicao

Famalicao’s disciplined defence could prove decisive, with a single goal possibly enough for the visitors, continuing the trend of only one team scoring in Casa Pia’s previous five matches.

