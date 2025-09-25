Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Moreirense and Casa Pia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.





Seeking to secure consecutive away wins for the first time since January, Casa Pia journey to the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas to face Moreirense on Saturday.

Os verdes e brancos head into the weekend as one of just two sides with a perfect home record this season, having won each of their three games so far, and will be looking to extend this hot streak.

Match preview

Moreirense were outclassed and outplayed by high-flying Sporting Lisbon last Monday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Os verdes e brancos held their own against the hosts in the first half, but they fell apart after the break when Luis Javier Suarez, Pedro Goncalves and substitute Fotis Ioannidis all hit the target to hand Sporting Lisbon their fifth league victory.

Having kicked off the season with three straight victories over Alberta, Santa Clara and Vitoria de Guimaraes, Moreirense have now lost two of their subsequent three outings, with a 3-1 home win over Rio Ave on September 13 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Despite Monday’s results, head coach Vasco Costa will be delighted with his side's performance so far as they sit fifth in the Primeira Liga standings with 12 points from a possible 18, three points off second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Key to Moreirense’s solid start to the campaign has been their results on home turf, where they have won each of their three matches this term and are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 league games (5W, 4D) since February.

On the other hand, Casa Pia were denied successive victories for the first time this season as they needed an 88th-minute penalty from Jeremy Livolant to rescue a late draw against Famalicao at the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior.

Following a goalless first half, Ecuadorian defender Leo Realpe broke the deadlock in the 47th minute to put Famalicao in front but Livolant kept his cool under pressure to convert his penalty two minutes away from time and force a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, Casa Pia kicked off the season with three defeats from their opening four matches, conceding eight goals and scoring twice across the four games, before claiming a 2-0 victory over Arouca at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on September 14.

Coming off the back of a ninth-placed finish in the league last season, Joao Pereira’s men have picked up seven points from the first 18 available to sit 11th in the Primeira Liga table but could move into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

While Casa Pia will look to bounce back this weekend, results on the road offer little optimism as Casa Pia have failed to win nine of their 11 Primeira Liga matches, losing six and picking up three draws since the start of February.

Team News

Moreirense will head into the weekend without the services of experienced midfielder Lawrence Ofori, who has missed the last two games since coming off with a groin problem against Gil Vicente in August.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by 22-year-old defender Michel while Spanish midfielder Rodri is set to sit out his fifth consecutive game since picking up an injury against Santa Clara on August 17.

As for Casa Pia, the attacking trio of Kelian Wa Saka, Kiki Silva and 24-year-old Claudio Mendes have all been ruled out through injury and will play no part in this weekend’s tie.

Moroccan midfielder Yassin Oukili has missed each of the last four matches through a muscle problem while goalkeeper Ricardo Batista is currently recuperating from a thigh injury.

With his equaliser against Famalicao, Livolant now boasts six goal involvements in his last eight Primeira Liga matches and the French striker will be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Marcelo, Batista, Kiko; Stjepanovic, Sousa; Teguia, Alan, Bondoso; Schettine

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Geraldes, Fonte, Sousa; Larrazabal, Perez, Nhaga, Benaissa-Yahia; Cassiano, Morais, Livolant

We say: Moreirense 2-1 Casa Pia

Casa Pia have struggled for results on the road this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday against an opposing side who have won each of their three home matches this term. However, we predict Moreirense will make the most of their home advantage once again and return to winning ways, albeit by the odd goal.

