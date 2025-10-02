Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Nacional and Moreirense, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to build on last weekend’s success, Nacional reconvene at Estadio de Madeira where they welcome Moreirense for round eight of the Primeira Liga.

Alvinegros arrive buoyed by a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Braga which lifted them to 13th, while the visitors kept their European charge alive after returning to winning ways against Casa Pia.

Match preview

Despite just 39% possession in the Minho capital, Nacional posed the greater attacking threat, registering five efforts on target compared to only one from the hosts.

The decisive moment arrived with the first real opening in the sixth minute when Jesus Ramirez latched onto a clever pass inside the box and calmly tucked the ball beyond goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

That triumph was only the second of the campaign for Nacional, bringing an end to a two-match losing streak following defeats against leaders Porto and Arouca.

Before those setbacks, Tiago Margarido’s side earned their first victory of the season, with their win against Casa Pia, halting a frustrating run of three winless fixtures (D1, L2), and the coach will now look to find consistency that has often eluded his team.

Nacional have not celebrated back-to-back league triumphs since January in 2024-25 when they beat AVS and Porto, a streak that has stretched across 23 matches.

Aiming to break that run also means contending with an uninspiring record at home, with the Choupana outfit winless in seven Primeira Liga fixtures (D1) on the island, including three successive defeats this season.

Moreirense, on the other hand, have enjoyed a bright start, with last weekend’s 2-1 success over Casa Pia, marking their fifth win, secured after overturning an early deficit.

Vasco Botelho da Costa’s men had burst out of the blocks this season by beating Alverca, Santa Clara and Vitoria de Guimaraes, but recent weeks have been marked by inconsistency, alternating victories and defeats in the last four rounds.

Both reverses so far have come against Gil Vicente and defending champions Sporting Lisbon on days when the attack drew blanks, a flaw Botelho will be desperate to address against opponents whose wins have both been underpinned by clean sheets.

Tellingly, Moreirense’s last visit to Madeira ended in a 1-0 defeat, yet that remains the only setback in 13 meetings with Nacional, a stretch in which the Green and Whites have come out on top nine times.

Sitting fourth with 15 points, 10 goals scored and eight conceded, the visitors now look to build on that foundation as the pursuit of a historic European berth continues.

Team News

First-choice goalkeeper Lucas Franca missed the Braga clash due to a finger issue and if not fit, Kaique Pereira will continue between the sticks after stepping in admirably.

Centre-back Ivanildo Fernandes and attacking midfielder Miguel Baeza remain sidelined as they work their way back from injury.

Ramirez has now struck in consecutive matches, with his winner in Braga moving him onto four goals for the campaign, and the Venezuelan forward will be eager to extend that run.

Matheus Dias returns from suspension after his red card against Arouca, providing an extra option in the middle of the park.

Benny is pushing for a first start after climbing off the bench to net the decisive goal against Casa Pia, and the 27-year-old could be handed a place in the visitors’ midfield.

Guilherme Schettine ended a three-match drought by opening the scoring in that contest, taking his tally to five and moving joint top of the scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ofori, Rodri Alonso, Guilherme Liberato and Michel remain unavailable through injury.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Franca; Gomes, Vitor, Santos, Aurelio; Liziero, Soares, Labidi; Boia, Ramirez, Witi

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Martinez, Marcelo, Maracas, Pinto; Stjepanovic, Benny, Alan; Bondoso, Schettine, Teguia

We say: Nacional 1-2 Moreirense

Moreirense may have lost on their last visit to Nacional, but with nine wins from the previous 13 encounters and stronger form this season, the Green and Whites look well placed to edge another close contest.

