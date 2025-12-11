Basel 1-2 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as super sub Youri Tielemans scores winner

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Dec 2025 22:00

Aston Villa scraped past Basel to seal a narrow 2-1 win in the Europa League on Thursday, thanks to super-substitute Youri Tielemans' winner.

Aston Villa made a controlled start and quickly took the lead through Evann Guessand after just 12 minutes, but Basel responded well and thought they had equalised after 30 minutes, only for Leo Leroy's goal to be ruled out for offside.

The hosts, however, would not be denied a second time, as Flavius Daniliuc scored just minutes later to level the scores, and that proved to be the final goal of the half, with the two sides heading into the break with the scores stuck at 1-1.

Unai Emery made a change during the break as Tielemans was brought onto the pitch, and the midfielder made an immediate impact as he curled in Aston Villa's second just eight minutes after the kick off, and the Belgian's goal ultimately proved decisive, sealing all three points in a narrow 2-1 win for the Villans.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Geisser

Aston Villa may have dominated possession and dictated the tempo, but it was far from a performance to remember from Unai Emery's men.

It was a slow and almost lethargic looking performance from the Villans, while their final pass or action often lacked the quality that they so frequently are able to produce, with their first half performance particularly underwhelming.

The introduction of Tielemans at half-time did impact the game early in the second half, with the Belgian midfielder quickly scoring Aston Villa's second and also demonstrating his quality with his assured passing to help give the visitors more control.

However, the Villans soon slipped back into their slower style, allowing Basel to stay in the game and give the hosts the chance to pile on the pressure late in the match, with the home team pushing hard for an equaliser in the final minutes.

Admittedly, the manager did make numerous changes to his team today, but Emery is likely to be concerned with the lack of intensity and authority from his team, and the Spaniard will be wanting a significantly improved performance when they take on West Ham United at the weekend - though he will overall be pleased that his side recorded another three points.

As for Basel, they gave Aston Villa far too much respect for much of the match, only increasing the intensity of their press late in the game as they desperately searched for an equaliser - a period in which they were able to consistently disrupt the Villans and create a number of opportunities.

BASEL VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Evann Guessand goal vs. Basel (12th min, Basel 0-1 Aston Villa)

It's scrappy but they all count the same ?



Aston Villa take an away lead through Evann Guessand!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/9D82DUAfiz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

Guessand gives Aston Villa an early lead!

Matty Cash's in-swinging corner is punched by Marwin Hitz, the ball drops for Xherdan Shaqiri just inside the area to clear, but his attempted clearance strikes the back of his own teammate and bounces back into the box.

Guessand reacts quickly to get a slight touch on the ball with his left foot and fire a sliding shot towards goal, finding the bottom right corner.

Flavius Daniliuc goal vs. Aston Villa (34th min, Basel 1-1 Aston Villa)

What a delivery that was ?



Xherdan Shaqiri puts it on a plate for Flavius Daniliuc as Basel equalise against Aston Villa!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/VBJExnEG0w — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

Daniliuc equalises for Basel with a clever flicked finish!

Shaqiri bends a free-kick into the centre of the Aston Villa penalty area, perfectly finding the surging run of Daniliuc.

Marco Bizot looks to charge out but hesitates, and Daniliuc cleverly flicks the ball past the keeper and into the far right corner with the outside of his right boot.

Youri Tielemans goal vs. Basel (53rd min, Basel 1-2 Aston Villa)

Youri Tielemans places Aston Villa's second into the bottom corner ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LWUFqvDATB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

Off the bench and straight onto the scoresheet! Brilliant from Tielemans!

Emiliano Buendia has the ball on the edge of the penalty area and rolls a pass into a more central position for Tielemans to walk onto.

The Belgian midfielder strikes a curling first-time effort and sends his shot bending into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - YOURI TIELEMANS

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Tielemans' quality in the middle of the park was clearly missed in the first half, as Aston Villa looked lethargic and slow in possession, and his impact was immediately felt as he scored a clinical side-footed strike just eight minutes after his substitution onto the pitch.

While the team's overall performance was far from vintage Aston Villa, the midfielder's quality did stand out, including making one key pass and accurately placing 24 of his 26 passes.

The Belgian also played his part in ensuring Aston Villa held onto their lead to secure the victory, with four duels won and two clearances.

BASEL VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Basel 43%-57% Aston Villa

Shots: Basel 11-7 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Basel 4-4 Aston Villa

Corners: Basel 2-4 Aston Villa

Fouls: Basel 12-14 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

Xherdan Shaqiri has 63 goals and assists in 64 games since rejoining his boyhood club Basel ? pic.twitter.com/xXn71m8aR8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 11, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Basel have triumphed in only one of their last five Swiss Super League fixtures, and they will look to kickstart a stronger run of form in the league when they take on FC Lausanne-Sport on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will strive to make it six straight Premier League victories when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.