Basel vs. Aston Villa team news: Unai Emery makes eight changes for Europa League game

By Darren Plant | 11 Dec 2025 18:48 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 18:56

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has made as many as eight changes for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Basel.

On the back of the effort required to beat Arsenal on Saturday and with a trip to West Ham United to come on Sunday, Emery has taken the decision to rest many of his key players.

Only Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa and Amadou Onana have retained their places from the dramatic triumph over the Gunners in the Premier League.

With goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez not with the squad, Marco Bizot deputises between the sticks, while Lamare Bogarde is introduced to the midfield.

Evann Guessand and Jadon Sancho are given opportunities to impress from the flank, with Donyell Malen leading the line.

Emery has opted to only select 10 substitutes. Even though he is allotted 12, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott does not feature.

Basel XI: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Adjetey, Daniliuc, Schmid; Metinho, Leroy, Bacanin; Traore, Shaqiri, Otele

Subs: Ajeti, Barisic, Broschinski, Cisse, Junior Ze, Koindredi, Pfeiffer, Ruegg, Salah, Salvi, Soticek, Vouilloz

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne; Bogarde, Onana; Guessand, Buendia, Sancho; Malen

Subs: Oakley, Wright, Maatsen, Garcia, Hemmings, McGinn, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins