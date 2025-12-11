Preview: Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 11 Dec 2025 20:14

Kayserispor will look to build on recent signs of improvement when they welcome Alanyaspor on Saturday, hoping to take a crucial step towards climbing out of the Turkish Super Lig relegation zone.

The Anatolian Stars sit just one point from safety after 15 matches, and they will fancy their chances against visitors who are winless in six successive league outings.

Match preview

Kayserispor enter this fixture with renewed confidence, having collected four points from their last two league matches – a gritty 1-0 win away at Caykur Rizespor was followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Eyupspor, with both performances showcasing a sharper defensive structure.

Although their momentum was briefly halted by a 2-0 extra-time defeat to second-tier Keciorengucu in the Turkish Cup, manager Radomir Dalovic – appointed in October – will be encouraged by the overall trajectory.

His side have conceded just once across their last two league games, even if they still possess the division’s leakiest defence with 32 goals shipped in 15 matches.

Saturday offers another test of that defensive progress, though their home record remains a concern – only three sides have collected fewer points at home than Kayserispor’s five, and turning Corendon Airlines Park into a more reliable base is crucial to their survival hopes.

Last season, the Anatolian Stars took four points off Alanyaspor, securing a 1-1 draw away and a 2-0 victory at home – a repeat of the latter would be a priceless boost.

Alanyaspor may be seven places and four points better off, but they arrive in faltering form – with just four points from their last five league matches (4D, 1L), only Konyaspor have fared worse over that stretch.

Joao Pereira’s men have become the league’s draw specialists, recording eight stalemates in 15 matches – a habit that risks dragging them towards the relegation picture unless they begin converting performances into wins.

Their latest outing, a goalless draw in the provincial derby against Antalyaspor, extended an underwhelming unbeaten run to three matches in all competitions (1W, 2D).

Alanyaspor are unbeaten in four straight away fixtures (2W, 2D), yet they have failed to win any of their last six away league matches (5D, 1L), with their most recent two also ending level.

Team News

Kayserispor remain without Ackah Yaw due to an undisclosed injury, while Berkan Aslan and Abdulsamet Burak continue to serve suspensions linked to the Turkish football betting scandal.

Joao Mendes misses out after his red card against Eyupspor, and Furkan Soyalp is unavailable through suspension after reaching the yellow-card limit.

Lionel Carole, who was forced off against Eyupspor, faces a race against time, while Majid Hosseini, Gideon Jung and Burak Kapacak are also sidelined and likely to be unavailable.

Alanyaspor face numerous suspensions of their own, with Izzet Celik, Enes Keskin, Yusuf Ozdemir and Bedirhan Ozyurt all banned for their involvement in the betting scandal.

Buluthan Bulut remains out with a long-term knee injury, and Bruno Viana is expected to miss out once again.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Piri; Civelec, Ait Bennasser, Denswil, Kocaman; Tokoz; Mane, Ozbek, Benes, Cardoso; Onugkha

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Ruan, Makouta, Maestro, Hadergjonaj; Elia, Hagi; Hwang

We say: Kayserispor 1-1 Alanyaspor

Kayserispor’s recent defensive improvement and their strong head-to-head record from last season suggest they may edge a tight contest, especially with Alanyaspor struggling to turn draws into wins.

However, the hosts’ poor home form cannot be ignored, and Alanyaspor’s resilience on the road could keep this finely balanced, making for a low-scoring affair that could end in a draw.

