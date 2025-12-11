Manchester City 'battle' Euro giants to sign German attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Dec 2025 19:17 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 19:18

Manchester City are reportedly showing keen interest in signing FC Koln attacker Said El Mala, but they are expected to face competition from other top clubs across Europe.

El Mala signed a contract with Koln in the summer of 2024, but he could not complete his move due to the transfer ban imposed on the German club, and stayed with Viktoria Koln on loan.

In his first season in the Bundesliga, the 19-year-old has shown his quality, scoring six goals and providing two assists in five starts for the club.

The player's agent has made it clear that while the German attacker deserves to play for a top club in the future, he is not looking to leave Koln right now, and definitely not in the January window.

Man City eye move for El Mala?

According to Cf Bayern Insider, Man City scouts have regularly followed the exciting teenager this season and appear impressed with his overall development.

City scouts have compiled footage of the player and sent it to Pep Guardiola for a closer look, suggesting that the interest is genuine.

El Mala can play as a striker, a number 10, and a left winger, making him an interesting option for any club looking to sign him.

Guardiola has Savinho and Jeremy Doku as proper wingers on the left, and El Mala, with his versatility, can add depth to the squad.

Bayern Munich strong contender to sign El Mala?

Along with Man City, other Premier League clubs, such as Liverpool and Chelsea, are reportedly interested in signing the highly talented attacker.

City are also likely to face strong competition from German giants Bayern Munich, but French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

Serge Gnabry is out of contract at the end of the season, and Bayern are in talks with the German attacker over extending his deal at the club.

Regardless of whether Gnbary stays or leaves, Bayern are not in the mood to let El Mala leave the Bundesliga for elsewhere, which means they could make a concrete effort for him next summer.

El Mala has a contract at Koln until 2030, and considering his meteoric rise, the German club are expected to demand a high transfer fee for the youngster.