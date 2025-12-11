Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils ‘have the capability’ to sign £65m Liverpool, Man City target in January

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 14:04

Manchester United will consider making a move for in-demand Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, with only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago contributing to more goals in the division than the 25-year-old (six goals, three assists) this season.

The Ghana international put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at the Vitality Stadium in July, before revealing that he ‘did not feel wanted’ enough to leave Bournemouth in the summer.

However, Semenyo’s impressive form this term is understood to have caught the attention of several top Premier League clubs ahead of the winter window, even though Bournemouth are keen to keep him until the summer.

Semenyo will see a £65m release clause in his contract become active next month and Ghana head coach Otto Addo believes that “it is natural for him to take the next step” in his career.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Man Utd ‘capable’ of meeting Semenyo’s release clause in January

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Semenyo, with speculation intensifying since Mohamed Salah’s bombshell outburst over his future last weekend.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the versatile attacker, but all three clubs may face stern competition for his signature from Man United.

According to TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim’s side ‘would have the capability’ to meet Semenyo’s release clause in January, should they choose to seriously pursue him.

The Red Devils, who along with Spurs attempted to sign Semenyo in the summer, view the attacker as a player who could add similar style and depth to the squad as Amad Diallo, who has impressed in the front three and as a wing-back since Amorim’s arrival.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man Utd weigh up January battle with Liverpool for Semenyo

However, the dilemma for Man United is that Liverpool are currently regarded as Semenyo’s top destination and the possibility of going head-to-head with the Merseysiders could prove to be ‘off-putting’.

Man United had a ‘good feeling’ about signing Semenyo before Salah rocked Anfield with his public criticism of Liverpool, who are likely to prioritise attacking reinforcements in the winter window.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils are said believe that it will be worth triggering Semenyo’s release clause in January if it means beating their rivals and avoiding a summer transfer battle.

Should Man United decide to step up their pursuit of Semenyo, that would likely see them wait until the summer to bring in a new midfielder, though this was anticipated anyway as leading targets such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are not for sale in January.