Fulham injury news: Marco Silva provides latest update on Ryan Sessegnon, Antonee Robinson ahead of Burnley trip

By Ben Sully | 11 Dec 2025 15:59 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 16:09

Fulham boss Marco Silva has provided an injury update on the left-back duo of Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson ahead of Saturday’s away meeting with Burnley.

The Cottagers will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

Fulham were unable to complete the comeback in a dramatic 5-4 defeat to Manchester City, before they fell to a 2-1 loss in Sunday’s home meeting with Crystal Palace.

Harry Wilson’s stunning strike appeared to be enough to secure a point against the Eagles, only for Marc Guehi to net an 87th-minute equaliser to condemn Fulham to their third defeat in five games, leaving them in 15th position in the league table.

© Imago / Action Plus

Silva provides Sessegnon injury update

Sessengon, who has been Fulham’s regular left-back in Robinson’s absence, was forced to miss the narrow loss to Palace due to a hamstring injury.

Unfortunately for Fulham, the former Tottenham Hotspur man will not recover in time for Saturday’s trip to Turf Moor.

“He is going to be out of the game,” Silva told reporters at Thursday’s pre-match conference.

“It is the type of situation that we have to see day by day, how he's going to react. It’s not something very serious. He felt something really minor and had some exams.

“He is a player, as you know, because of his historic situation with injuries in the past, we have to be more careful with him than probably with another one.

“That is the reason why, probably, it will take a little bit more time. But I don't think that it is going to be something very, very long."

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Robinson progressing ahead of Burnley clash

Meanwhile, Robinson has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances this season after he suffered an injury setback following his knee surgery in the summer.

Silva was able to provide a positive update on the USA international, explaining that he is closing in on a return to action.

“He is training with the team, he is progressing well, he is doing well. Now it is a matter of time when we are going to decide for him to be in contention or not.

“We have another session tomorrow, we are going to see, but last week was a good week for him in terms of individual work, and step by step to adjust things and to be with the team.

“This week, he has been with the team as well. Another session tomorrow, let’s see how he’s going to react to a complete week, and after we are going to take a decision on him.”

While Robinson is seemingly on the brink of a return, Timothy Castagne is likely to retain his place at left-back for the away meeting with a Burnley side managed by former Fulham boss Scott Parker.

Rodrigo Muniz is Fulham’s only other injury absentee for the weekend, with the striker continuing to work on his recovery from a hamstring injury.