Preview: Parma vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by five points in the Serie A standings, mid-table sides Parma and Lazio will meet at Stadio Tardini on Saturday.

The hosts trail behind their visitors - who have struggled to pick up points on the road - but can draw closer by posting a third win from four league games.

Match preview

Just days after exiting the Coppa Italia to local rivals Bologna, Parma gave their Serie A survival fight a shot in the arm by beating Pisa on Monday evening.

Adrian Benedyczak's first-half penalty secured victory over the Gialloblu's fellow strugglers at Arena Garibaldi, lifting them up to 15th place, with 14 points from the same number of matches.

Though they were dumped out of the cup, Parma have now claimed two wins from their last three top-flight fixtures - as many as across the previous 16.

So, after a slow start to Carlos Cuesta's reign in Emilia-Romagna, they will aim to pull further clear of danger, with two home games to end the calendar year.

Before facing shock relegation candidates Fiorentina just after Christmas, Parma must host visitors who they beat 3-1 in their last meeting at the Tardini.

This time last year, the Emilian club finally ended a streak of nine straight defeats to Lazio, subsequently following up that success with a 2-2 result in Rome.

While Parma went out in the last 16, Lazio recently progressed to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, beating AC Milan to set up a clash with holders Bologna.

That tie will be held in February, but the pair convened for a Serie A contest on Sunday, when Gustav Isaksen's strike only proved enough to secure one point.

Lazio were reduced to 10 men when Mario Gila was sent off for dissent during the latter stages, so it was an acceptable result in the circumstances.

The Biancocelesti now occupy 10th place, and they surely need to improve some dismal away form if they are to regain lost ground on several European contenders.

Having earned 14 of 19 points at Stadio Olimpico so far, Maurizio Sarri's side tend to suffer when travelling outside the Italian capital.

Not only have Lazio lost their last two games on the road - albeit both were at San Siro, against Inter and Milan - but they have also failed to even score in the last four.

Indeed, before heading to Parma, all of their away goals came in just one game against Genoa, which took place more than two months ago.

Parma Serie A form:

L L D W L W

Parma form (all competitions):

L D W L L W

Lazio Serie A form:

D W L W L D

Lazio form (all competitions):

W L W L W D

Team News

Parma are still missing long-term absentee Matija Frigan, key defender Alessandro Circati and first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, but Cuesta hopes to have two regular starters available.

Adrian Bernabe is expected to overcome a knock he sustained on Monday evening, while Abdoulaye Ndiaye may be back in action following a groin strain. Furthermore, Mariano Troilo can return to the hosts' squad, having served a one-match ban.

There are several contenders to support Mateo Pellegrino up front, but Benedyzczak and Jacob Ondrejka - the latter of whom scored twice against Lazio in April - are the current incumbents.

While Pellegrino leads Parma's attack, the visitors usually turn to Taty Castellanos. Despite spending several weeks on the sidelines, the Argentine striker has been directly involved in five Serie A goals this season.

After scoring against Bologna, Isaksen came off at half time with an adductor injury, so the winger will join Samuel Gigot, Nicolo Rovella and suspended centre-back Gila on the sidelines.

In better news for Sarri, Matteo Cancellieri is now fully fit and could start for the first time this month, potentially replacing Isaksen.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Del Prato, Troilo, Valenti; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Ondrejka; Pellegrino

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Pellegrino; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Cancellieri, Castellanos, Zaccagni

We say: Parma 0-1 Lazio

Neither side score many goals, but Lazio can get their first on the road since September - and that may be enough to collect maximum points.

Parma's fortunes have improved slightly in recent weeks, but their visitors from the capital are adept at keeping clean sheets.

