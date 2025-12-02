Preview: Bologna vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Dec 2025 16:18 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 16:46

Kicking off the defence of their hard-won trophy, Bologna will make their bow in the 2025-26 Coppa Italia when Parma visit Stadio Dall'Ara on Thursday.

Having ended a long wait for silverware in May, the Rossoblu start this season's campaign with a tricky last-16 tie against regional rivals.

Match preview

On a memorable night in Rome, success-starved Bologna finally halted their 51-year wait for a major trophy by beating AC Milan and lifting the Coppa Italia.

That feelgood factor has continued into this season, with the Rossoblu riding high in Serie A and on course for at least a Europa League playoff place.

Top-four contenders in Italy's top flight, Bologna's unbeaten streak across all competitions stood at 12 matches before Monday's apparently straightforward home game against Cremonese.

However, Vincenzo Italiano's men were dealt their first domestic defeat since mid-September - when they were beaten by Milan at San Siro - and missed out on a chance to go third in the table.

Bologna's star man Riccardo Orsolini struck the post before Cremonese unexpectedly seized a two-goal lead; the Italy winger then reduced those arrears by converting a penalty just before half time.

Yet, the visitors effectively wrapped up all three points when Jamie Vardy scored his second shortly after the break, stunning the Dall'Ara into silence.

There is little time to reflect: nearly 90 years after the first, Bologna must now play their 300th Coppa Italia tie while meeting a familiar foe.

Bologna won 3-1 at Stadio Tardini when the clubs met in November, so Parma are intent on gaining swift revenge in this latest battle of Emilia-Romagna.

After nearly a century of the Coppa Italia, Thursday's clash will be the first such derby to take place at Stadio Dall'Ara: the only previous cup meeting was played in Parma 40 years ago.

Like Bologna, the Gialloblu have won Italy's knockout competition three times to date, though their most recent triumph came back in 2002.

Since then, Parma have suffered bankruptcy and flitted between divisions, but they are currently fighting to secure a third straight year in Serie A.

Last week, Carlos Cuesta's side were beaten 2-0 at home by Udinese, leaving them just outside the drop zone - and with only a single win since September.

Before resuming their relegation fight against Pisa next Monday, they must return to the cup, having previously eliminated Serie B clubs Pescara and Spezia - the latter via a penalty shootout.

Bologna form (all competitions):

W D W W W L

Parma Coppa Italia form:

W W

Parma form (all competitions):

D L L D W L

Team News

Although defending the cup may be a priority, Bologna face a packed December schedule, including games in Serie A, the Europa League and Supercoppa Italiana.

So, Italiano is set to rotate his squad again, potentially meaning minutes for Emil Holm, Lewis Ferguson and several others who were benched on Monday.

It remains to be seen if Orsolini - who has scored eight goals in 14 Coppa Italia appearances, and six in Serie A this season - will make way.

While Martin Vitik, Remo Freuler and Lukasz Skorupski are all injured, Parma's absence list features defensive duo Alessandro Circati and Abdoulaye Ndiaye, plus first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Without the latter, Edoardo Corvi and recent free signing Vicente Guaita will vie for selection between the posts.

Usually joined by Patrick Cutrone up front - though that may change if Cuesta rotates - Mateo Pellegrino has already scored three times in this year's cup run.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Lucumi, Heggem, Lykogiannis; Moro, Ferguson; Orsolini, Fabbian, Rowe; Dallinga

Parma possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Delprato, Troilo, Valenti; Britschgi, Estevez, Cremaschi, Lovik; Oristanio, Almqvist; Pellegrino

We say: Bologna 2-1 Parma

Setting up a potential replay of last season's decider - as the winners of this tie will face either Milan or Lazio in the quarter-finals - Bologna should prevail.

Even if the home side rest key men, Parma's eyes are fixed on a grim relegation fight rather than a midweek Emilian derby.

