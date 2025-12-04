Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Bournemouth: Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia updates

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Dec 2025 20:24 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 20:43

Chelsea will look to make amends for a dismal 3-1 defeat to Leeds United during midweek when they face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues saw their seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions surprisingly ended as relegation candidates Leeds handed them a 3-1 loss at Elland Road, leaving Enzo Maresca eager to see a positive response from his team.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the showdown with the Cherries.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 04, 2026 (vs. Manchester City)

Romeo Lavia's injury-hit Chelsea career took another setback as the midfielder suffered a thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break.

The Belgian has already been sidelined for a lengthy period, and a return is not expected until the new year.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill had to have surgery on an ACL injury just prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender could be sidelined for the entirety of the campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 04, 2026 (vs. Manchester City)

Summer signing Dario Essugo is still on the mend from a thigh operation, and while the midfielder has reportedly started to train with the rest of the squad, Maresca has made it clear that the plan is to take it slow with the midfielder.

As a result, any first-team action is not expected before the new year.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago

Length of ban: Three matches

Return date: December 16 (vs. Cardiff City)

Moises Caicedo received a red card for serious foul play early in the game against Arsenal, and the midfielder remains suspended until later this month.

The midfielder has already served one of his three-game suspension in the defeat to Leeds United, and he will remain out for the upcoming clashes with Bournemouth and Everton.