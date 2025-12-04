Preview: Sheffield United vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 04 Dec 2025 18:41 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 20:32

Sheffield United will welcome Stoke City to Bramall Lane for an important game at both ends of the Championship table on Saturday.

The hosts have moved two points above the drop zone with three straight victories, while their visitors fell three points behind the top two last weekend.

Match preview

Sheffield United head into action at the weekend aiming to continue a climb under the Championship table, having bounced back from a poor start to the season in recent weeks.

After a playoff final defeat last year, the Blades headed into the November international break in the Championship relegation zone on 10 points from 15 league outings, but they seem to be back to their best since the return.

In the first game after the break, Chris Wilder's men visited rivals Sheffield Wednesday and won 3-0, before beating Portsmouth by the same scoreline in midweek with Sydie Peck, Patrick Bamford and Gustavo Hamer on the scoresheet.

Then aiming to kick on and climb the table, the Blades travelled to Leicester City last weekend and took an early three-goal lead through Tom Cannon, Callum O'Hare and Peck, before eventually seeing out a 3-2 triumph as Stephy Mavididi and Jordan James reduced their lead in the second half.

Now sitting 19th after their poor start, two points above the drop zone and six outside of the top half, Sheffield United will hope to continue their climb towards the right end of the table with a fourth straight win on Saturday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Bramall Lane aiming to bounce back to form in the fight for top-two spots.

In their first full season under the management of Mark Robins, Stoke City enjoyed an eye-catching start, moving onto 27 points from 14 outings with three straight wins across late October and early November.

They have seen their momentum slow down somewhat since, though, having now won just one of their last four games, firstly suffering losses to Coventry City and Leicester City either side of the international break.

The Potters would return to winning ways with a 3-0 thrashing of Charlton Athletic last week, thanks to a Sorba Thomas brace and a Million Manhoef goal, only to fall to a 2-1 home defeat to Hull City on Saturday, having led through Thomas, only for Semi Ajayi to draw the visitors level and Joe Gelhardt to snatch all three points with a 90th-minute winner.

Still sitting fourth and within three points of second spot despite their dip in form, Stoke City will look to get back to winning ways in South Yorkshire with a chance to return to the automatic promotion places.

Sheffield United Championship form:

LLDWWW

Stoke City Championship form:

WWLLWL

Team News

Sheffield United remain without Ben Godfrey and Oliver Arblaster, who is nearing a return from a year-long injury hiatus, while fellow midfielder Tom Davies is still sidelined.

Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon, Patrick Bamford and Danny Ings will compete for two starting spots up front while Gustavo Hamer will hope to earn a first start since early October, having made two substitute appearances since his own injury.

He may come in behind the front two alongside Callum O'Hare, who has scored five and assisted five of the Blades' 20 Championship goals this season, while Sydie Peck and Jairo Riedewald will continue their midfield partnership after three straight wins.

Stoke City remain without key midfielder Lewis Baker, who has missed the last three games through injury.

In his absence, either Steven N'Zonzi or Tatsuki Seko should again partner Ben Pearson in the engine room, with Bae Jun-ho operating ahead in a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Divin Mubama will hope to displace Robert Bozenik and lead the line with support from danger men Million Manhoef and Sorba Thomas, seven goals and five assists in the Championship so far this season.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, Mee, Burrows; Peck, Riedewald; O'Hare, Hamer; Campbell, Cannon

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Lawal, Cresswell; Seko, Pearson; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

We say: Sheffield United 2-1 Stoke City

Despite their contrasting starts to the campaign, momentum now lies with Sheffield United, who boast much more quality than the current league standings suggest.

We back the Blades to continue their climb up the Championship table with another home victory on Saturday.

