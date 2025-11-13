Sheffield United bolster their efforts to avoid relegation from the Championship with the signing of an England international.

Sheffield United have announced the signing of former Leeds United star Patrick Bamford on a free transfer.

Despite the return of Chris Wilder as the club's manager, Sheffield United remain in the Championship relegation zone during the November international break.

The Blades have scored just 11 goals in their 15 games, heaping the pressure on Wilder to find a solution with the club still three points adrift of safety.

Wilder has therefore taken the decision to hand a short-term contract to Bamford, who has been available since his exit from Leeds during the summer.



Feeling good in red and white ? pic.twitter.com/cqUC9MoKtS

— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 13, 2025

Sheffield United announce Bamford signing

While the 32-year-old was part of the Leeds squad that won the Championship title in 2024-25, he only accumulated 235 minutes across 17 appearances in the second tier without scoring a goal.

The one-cap England international is now eager to kick-start his career in a division where he has previously contributed 69 goals and 15 assists from 217 appearances.

His move to Bramall Lane is particular notable after Bamford was involved in leading a derogatory chant towards Wilder in the aftermath of Leeds winning promotion last season.

However, the situation was resolved when Bamford rang Wilder to apologise, the Sheffield United boss revealing that they spoke for 20 minutes on the phone.

That has seemingly cleared the path for Bamford to move to one of Leeds' fiercest rivals on terms that run until January.

Why Sheffield United need Bamford

Bamford will naturally be given time to get up to speed, but Wilder needs the striker firing on all cylinders as soon as possible.

Only five players have scored goals for Sheffield United in this season's Championship, seven of which have come from Callum O'Hare and Tyrese Campbell.

They have also supplied four of the assists, and the onus will be on Bamford to take some of the responsibility away from that duo.

Next up for Sheffield United is the derby at Sheffield Wednesday on November 23.