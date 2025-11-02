Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Coventry City and Sheffield United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Frank Lampard will hope his revolution at Coventry City can get back on track when they welcome Sheffield United to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday in the Championship.

The hosts lead the way in the second tier with 28 points, but they experienced loss for the first time in the league when they were beaten 3-2 by Wrexham on October 31, while their 22nd-placed opponents head to the stadium with just nine points.

Match preview

Coventry were the only unbeaten team in the English football league before they faced Wrexham, but they threw away a 1-0 lead in a second-half collapse, conceding three times in the closing 30 minutes.

The Sky Blues only created one big chance against their Welsh opponents, whereas they had produced 41 in their other 12 league matches.

Lampard's side are three points ahead of second-placed Middlesbrough and four points in front of third-placed Stoke City, but their position at the top of the table is by no means secure given just six points separate them from seventh-placed Hull City.

The hosts' defeat last time out was the first time in seven matches that they failed to win, with the team scoring at least twice in all of those fixtures while keeping four clean sheets, but they have not managed to keep their opponents out in their past three.

Coventry will hope to extend their winning streak at home to four games on Tuesday, and they will be confident considering they have achieved victory in five and drawn two of their seven home outings in 2025-26.

Sheffield United's poor season has been surprising given they finished third in 2024-25 and only missed out on promotion to the Premier League due to their playoff final loss against Sunderland in May.

Boss Chris Wilder lamented his team's inability to defend against counter-attacks after they were beaten 3-1 by Derby County on Saturday, the second consecutive game in which they conceded three goals.

The visitors have found the back of the net six times in their past three, whereas they had only scored five in their opening 11 fixtures of the season.

Defeat for the Blades on Tuesday would be their third in a row, as well as their fifth in seven, but it would only be their first defeat in four against Coventry having won two of their last three clashes with their hosts.

United's recent away record is mixed considering they have triumphed in two and been beaten in two of their last four on the road, though they have lost six of their eight away matches this term.

Team News

With number 10 Jack Rudoni still sidelined as a result of a calf injury, Coventry could field a front two consisting of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Haji Wright, with the pair supported by a group of four behind them.

Matt Grimes's selection is a certainty in midfield, while Victor Torp could come into the team in place of Jamie Allen.

Liam Kitching has started all 13 of his side's Championship matches, and the centre-back will likely be partnered by Milan van Ewijk once again after the latter served a suspension against Wrexham.

Sheffield United will have to defend for large periods, and they will hope that central defenders Japhet Tanganga, Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee are ready for the challenges that the hosts will pose.

The continued absence of Gustavo Hamer is a blow to the club considering he is arguably their best player, but with the star ruled out due to a knee injury, perhaps Callum O'Hare and Andre Brooks will start behind striker Tyrese Campbell.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Kesler-Hayden, Woolfenden, Kitching, Bidwell; Sakamoto, Torp, Grimes, Ephron; Wright, Thomas-Asante

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Tanganga, McGuinness, Mee; Ogbene, Peck, Soumare, McCallum; O'Hare, Brooks; Campbell

We say: Coventry City 3-1 Sheffield United

Coventry's defeat at the hands of Wrexham should not diminish the excellent work of Lampard, and they should still be seen as favourites on Tuesday.

Sheffield United have failed to find consistency away from home, whereas the Sky Blues' record at their ground has been exceptional, so anything other than a victory for Coventry would be surprising.

