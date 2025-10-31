Coventry City boss Frank Lampard claims that he could 'smell' the likelihood of his Sky Blues outfit letting slip a half-time lead to lose at Wrexham on Friday night.

Frank Lampard has claimed that he could "smell" that Coventry City were at risk of giving up a half-time lead before they lost 3-2 at Wrexham on Friday night.

The Sky Blues went into the fixture in North Wales sitting at the top of the Championship table with a 12-match unbeaten record in the second tier.

When Ephron Mason-Clark gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at half time, it appeared that they were on their way to establishing a six-point advantage at the top of the standings.

Instead, Kieffer Moore scored a hat-trick in the space of 23 second-half minutes to put Wrexham 3-1 ahead before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's wonder goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

While Coventry remain with a three-point advantage, there will be a feeling of what if after Wrexham's stirring comeback catapulted them into 11th position and six points adrift of third spot.



Kieffer Moore completes his hat-trick to stun league leaders Coventry! ? pic.twitter.com/iiySjxUjj2

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 31, 2025

Lampard reflects on "extraordinary" Coventry streak

After the game, Lampard was keen to praise Coventry's 12-game unbeaten run, describing it as "extraordinary" when they has been the only unbeaten team remaining in the top four divisions in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, at a time when he was required to name a weakened back four, he suggested that he was not confident that Coventry could hold out in the second half despite holding a lead.

Lampard told Sky Sports: "This team has been extraordinary for 12 games, to do what we have done in the Championship, not many teams can do it. Then today we were ordinary in our performance.

"We have had a challenging week because we lost three of the back four. But that's not pointing at the players who came into those areas, that's looking at us as a whole and saying we were not quite at it today.

"It's a difficult game. We knew that before. The way they play, the atmosphere and the environment here. I smelt it at half-time, even at 1-0 up. I could smell it. We just dropped a bit.

"Maybe that happens when you are 12 unbeaten and win six on the bounce. We can't believe our own hype. This league is long. And don't worry, we are good. But this is what happens to normal teams, and we haven't been that.

Reason for Coventry to worry?

Coventry struggled defensively during last weekend's 3-1 win over Watford, so it was not a major surprise that they were eventually overpowered by Wrexham.

The current state of play will become clearer once Saturday's and Sunday's fixtures have been played, but Coventry can afford to turn their attention to a home encounter with Sheffield United on November 4.

A trip to Stoke City four days later is a major test, but still holding a nine-point advantage over sixth means that Lampard and co should avoid any distractions at this stage of the campaign.

No Data Analysis info