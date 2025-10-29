Preview:Wrexham vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Championship clash between Wrexham and Coventry City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

High-flying Coventry City will look to maintain their unbeaten Championship record when they head to north Wales for Friday's Championship meeting with Wrexham.

The Sky Blues are sitting three points clear at the top of the table, while the hosts are in 16th place in the Championship standings.

Match preview

Wrexham have found wins hard to come by in recent times, having won just one of their previous seven matches across all competitions.

Phil Parkinson's side went four games without a win before they claimed a much-needed 1-0 home victory over Oxford United on October 22.

However, they missed the chance to make it back-to-back wins when a late Middlesbrough equaliser ensured they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in last Saturday's away clash.

They then spurned the opportunity to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1978, as they fell to a 2-1 loss in Tuesday's fourth-round tie against fellow Welsh side Cardiff City.

While his team have scored in all bar one of their 16 matches this season, Parkinson may be slightly concerned by the fact that his charges have failed to net more than one goal in any of their last seven competitive outings.

Wrexham are now preparing for a tricky test in their first league meeting with Coventry since February 1964, although they did face off in January 2023 when the Red Dragons emerged 4-3 victors in a FA Cup third-round tie.

In contrast to their hosts, Coventry are in red-hot form after winning each of their last six Championship matches, including a 3-1 success in Saturday's home clash against Watford.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jamie Allen and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto all found the net in a blistering first-half display, before Watford's James Abankwah was given his marching orders just before the break.

After seeing their opponents reduced to 10 men, Coventry would have been disappointed to concede from an Imran Louza penalty in the second period, although they would have been delighted to extend their unbeaten start to the season to 12 league matches (W8, D4).

Having netted 34 times in 12 matches, Frank Lampard's side have racked up 14 more goals than any other side in the division, while they also boast the league's third-best defensive record with just nine goals conceded.

Coventry will be looking to make another fast start on Friday, having scored a first-half opener on five occasions during their six-game winning streak.

The Sky Blues may have lost their most recent game against Wrexham, but they have won eight of their 12 head-to-head matches, including a 2-1 success in the League Cup in their last away encounter in September 1994.

Wrexham Championship form:

D D D L W D

Wrexham form (all competitions):

D D L W D L

Coventry City Championship form:

W W W W W W

Team News

Wrexham defender Lewis Brunt is set to miss 12 weeks of action after sustaining a thigh injury in Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough.

Parkinson is also without the services of Danny Ward, Harry Ashfield, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez due to injury.

Ex-Coventry loanee Callum Doyle will serve the final game of a three-match ban, while another former Sky Blues player, Ben Sheaf, is a doubt after sitting out the last three matches.

As for the visitors, they remain without the injured Oliver Dovin and Jack Rudoni, while it remains to be seen whether Joel Latibeaudiere will be ready to return to the matchday squad.

Midfielder Victor Torp could be available for the away trip after missing the recent win over Watford as a precaution.

Thomas-Asante will look to continue his impressive form in front of goal, having scored seven times across his last six club appearances.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Scarr; Kabore, Dobson, Thomason, James, Longman; Moore, Windass

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Allen, Grimes; Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark; Wright

We say: Wrexham 1-2 Coventry City

Coventry will carry significant momentum into Friday's fixture after putting together a six-game winning run, and with Wrexham struggling to find their best form, we think the confident Sky Blues will do enough to pick up three more points to tighten their grip on top spot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

