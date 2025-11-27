Preview: Leicester City vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 27 Nov 2025 09:20 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 21:47

Aiming to continue a climb up the Championship table with a third straight victory, Sheffield United will travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to take on Leicester City.

The visitors moved out of the relegation zone with a midweek home win, while their hosts suffered a setback in their climb towards the top six.

Match preview

Leicester City return to action on Saturday at the King Power Stadium aiming to bounce back to winning ways and move back towards the top end of the Championship table.

In their first season under the management of Marti Cifuentes following Premier League relegation, they have endured somewhat of a disappointing start to the term, picking up 24 points from their first 17 outings, having won six and lost five of those.

The Foxes looked to have kicked into gear around the November international break, recording 2-1 wins over Norwich City and Stoke City either side, with Stephy Mavididi and Patson Daka on the scoresheet against the latter to leave them 10th and within touching distance of the playoffs last weekend.

Cifuentes's men failed to make it three on the bounce on Tuesday, though, visiting Southampton and suffering a 3-0 beating as Taylor Harwood-Bellis netted a first-half brace for the hosts alongside Finn Azaz's 23rd-minute goal.

Now sitting 15th in the Championship after 17 games, but still only trailing two sides on goal difference, ninth spot by one point and fifth and sixth places by three in a tight table, Leicester City will look to bounce back and quickly improve their standing with a return to winning ways on Saturday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the Midlands aiming to make it three straight wins for the first time this term and continue their own Championship climb.

Sheffield United endured a dismal start to the Championship campaign, sitting 23rd in the November international break on just 10 points from 15 games having picked up just three victories and suffered 11 defeats, after only falling short of promotion back to the Premier League in last season's playoff final.

Chris Wilder's side appear to have found their groove on the return from the break, though, firstly visiting Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby last Sunday and ending a four-game winless run with a 3-0 beating at Hillsborough thanks to Tyrese Campbell's brace and a late Tom Cannon goal.

Portsmouth then headed to Bramall Lane on Wednesday, and the Blades prevailed by the same scoreline, as Sydie Peck had them ahead at the break from the spot and Patrick Bamford and Gustavo Hamer added second-half goals.

Now sitting 21st having escaped the bottom three, and just three points behind 18th-placed Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United will hope to continue their climb up the division in the coming months with a third straight win at the weekend.

Leicester City Championship form:

LLDWWL

Sheffield United Championship form:

LLLDWW

Team News

Leicester City are unable to call on young defender Olabade Aluko, who was sent off in Tuesday's loss to Southampton, while Victor Kristiansen, Ben Nelson, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Souttar and Caleb Okoli should all remain sidelined.

Jakub Stolarczyk will also continue a spell in the treatment room, meaning Asmir Begovic will deputise between the sticks again, while Ricardo Pereira should come into a back four in Aluko's absence if deemed fit.

Patson Daka should again lead the line despite competition from Jordan Ayew, while Stephy Mavididi, Jordan James and Abdul Fatawu are bound to continue in support ahead of the midfield pairing of Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp.

Sheffield United will remain without defender Ben Godfrey and midfielders Oliver Arblaster, Tahith Chong and Tom Davies for Saturday's trip to the King Power Stadium.

While Chris Wilder may opt to go unchanged from Wednesday's victory, he does have options with Tyrese Campbell and Danny Ings both hoping to return to the attack after dropping out for Tom Cannon and Patrick Bamford for the Portsmouth contest.

Gustavo Hamer will hope for a first start since early October after his injury layoff, while Sydie Peck and Jairo Riedewald will continue in front of the back four of Femi Seriki, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Mee and Sam McCallum which has kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Begovic; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Pereira; Winks, Skipp; Mavididi, James, Fatawu; Daka

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, Mee, McCallum; Peck, Riedewald; O'Hare, Hamer; Cannon, Campbell

We say: Leicester City 1-2 Sheffield United

Leicester City have struggled for consistency this season, and meeting a Sheffield United side who are finally getting going under Chris Wilder and showing their quality, we fancy the Blades to pull off a statement away win at the King Power Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.