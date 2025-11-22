Liverpool drop out of the top ten in the Premier League table and have already suffered six defeats after 12 games after losing 3-0 against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool dropped out of the top ten in the Premier League table after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon at Anfield.

The Reds produced a shambolic performance, especially in the second half, as they suffered their sixth league defeat of the season after just 12 games.

There have been no signs of improvement, and the team looks bereft of ideas once they concede a goal, which is unusual for a side that lifted the Premier League trophy last season.

Liverpool have now lost back-to-back games in the Premier League with a three-goal or more margin for the first time since 1965, after losing 3-0 against Manchester City before the international break.

Reds repeat unwanted feat in Forest loss

With this loss, the Reds have become the fourth side to start a season as defending champions in the Premier League with six or more defeats in their first 12 games, according to Opta Joe.

Liverpool join the likes of Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 (6), Chelsea in 2015-16 (7), and Leicester City in 2016-17 (6), who faced a similar situation after winning the league titles in their previous campaign.

More than the results, it is the manner of the defeats that has been really concerning, and the massive drop in levels from last season is beyond alarming for Arne Slot, who has been struggling to find the right solutions to fix problems.

Talks of a potential title challenge are almost out of the window, and many fear that Liverpool may even struggle to qualify for the Champions League next season if they continue to sink without a trace.

Too many problems at Liverpool

The Liverpool board have kept its faith in the Dutchman, but they could soon run out of patience if the Reds continue to lose games.

Slot's team selection has come under criticism throughout the season, while his substitutions carry a sense of desperation, especially when Liverpool chase a game.

The big-money summer signings have struggled, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez failing to make any significant impact.

The defence is leaking goals, making it harder for the club in every single game to assert their dominance. If the slump continues, Liverpool fans may run out of patience, and Slot could be under severe pressure to save his job.