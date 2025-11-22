Liverpool expert David Lynch exclusively gives his take on the Reds' appalling 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

Arne Slot recently bristled at the use of the word 'excuses', so perhaps it is best to describe the issues that have plagued his Liverpool team this season as mitigating factors.

There have been plenty of them, from the turnover created by an unprecedented summer spend, to injuries and a tough fixture schedule to start the campaign.

And it is important to always note with sensitivity, of course, the effect the tragic passing of Diogo Jota over the summer had on this squad.

However, the fact is, the Premier League is so tough that you can talk yourself into justifiably losing any game, including this clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

For example, the visitors may have started the day 19th in the division, but they had recently been revitalised by the appointment of Sean Dyche, so this result was not the shock it might have been a few weeks ago.

Well, at least that is what Slot will surely argue as he looks to avoid confronting the realities of eight defeats in 11 for his struggling champions.

Liverpool 0-3 Nottingham Forest: "Shambolic" Reds look "worse than ever"

Recent wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid have proven to be a false dawn and now Liverpool have returned to the shambolic performances that have defined so much of this season.

And that simply should not be happening this far into the campaign - a point at which new signings should be far enough along in the adaptation process and new gameplans should be bedded in.

What has happened instead is that Liverpool look worse than ever, and under threat of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League already.

In theory, Slot's job would not be considered in doubt internally until failure on that front was guaranteed, and even then you suspect Liverpool would prefer to wait until the campaign had finished.

But the Dutchman cannot keep losing games, either, certainly not in this fashion to relegation candidates, even if they have changed their manager.

Ultimately, it is hard to shake the feeling that another manager would be getting far more out of this much talent, and Liverpool cannot keep accepting such mediocrity forever.

