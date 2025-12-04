Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola aims for Rodri 'replacement' as 'significant concerns' may lead to January boost

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 18:48 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 19:47

Manchester City are prepared to sign alternatives to Rodri in January due to concerns about his injury problems, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens left Craven Cottage with three points on Tuesday, though they were fortunate to leave London as 5-4 winners having initially led 5-1 against Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's side have looked uncharacteristically poor at the back, with the club's loose approach in possession leading to numerous counter-attacks.

Rodri would ordinarily have conducted play from midfield, but he has missed 68 games for club and country since suffering a knee injury last season.

Football Insider report that City are actively looking at options should the Spaniard fail to overcome his injury problems, adding that the club could make additions as early as January.

Elliot Anderson: The perfect Rodri replacement in January?

Guardiola's side have been consistently linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has excelled despite his team's struggles.

When Forest lost 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion on November 30, the Englishman became the first player in 10 Premier League seasons to register at least 100 touches (106), make at least 10 ball recoveries (13), win 10 or more duels (11), make at least five key passes (six) and complete five or more dribbles (five) in one match.

While the 23-year-old is not as accomplished with the ball as Rodri, he is still a strong passer, and he is also better at defending against transitions.

Anderson would almost certainly provide a more stable platform for the players ahead of him in the forward line, and he would alleviate Guardiola's reliance on Rodri.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Can Manchester City win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal?

City are five points behind first-placed Arsenal, and while that lead is by no means insignificant, it is a surmountable gap.

Considering the Gunners have to travel to the Etihad in the second half of the season, Guardiola's side look like the best-placed team to challenge Mikel Arteta.

The winter period could prove fruitful for City given Arsenal are dealing with numerous injuries at the back, while they also face difficult tests against the likes of Aston Villa on Saturday.

With striker Erling Haaland enjoying arguably his best ever campaign, there is no doubt that City could claim a seventh Premier League title in nine seasons.