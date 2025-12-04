Liverpool transfer news: Reds target Marc Guehi 'in pole position' to join Premier League rivals

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 16:06 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:22

Manchester City are reportedly set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January.

The 25-year-old was supposedly a transfer target for Real Madrid, however it is now understood that Los Blancos have cooled their interest in the centre-back.

Guehi was mightily close to joining Liverpool in a deal worth around £60m at the end of the summer transfer window.

However, with Palace unable to source an adequate replacement on deadline day, the defender was denied a move despite completing a medical on Merseyside.

Putting that disappointment behind him, Guehi has performed admirably for the Eagles and England this term, looking set to be starter for Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man City to beat Liverpool to Guehi signature?

According to former Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness via Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing to lose out on the signing of Palace star Guehi.

The report states that Manchester City are in pole position to secure the services of the 25-year-old in the very near future.

With Guehi's contract at Selhurst Park expiring in the summer, it is believed that the Eagles are willing to accept an offer of around £35m for the player in January.

It is understood that Pep Guardiola's side are in the market for a player who can eventually replace Citizens great John Stones.

There are also considerations to be made about the futures of Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake, who are both likely to depart the Etihad at the conclusion of the campaign.

Caught in the crossfire

Liverpool were so close to securing the talents of Guehi over the summer but missed out on the player because of Crystal Palace's inability to find a replacement.

As the January window approaches, it appears that Man City have stolen a march on the Reds in pursuit of the highly-rated Three Lions star.

Arne Slot's side still have some centre-back business to attend to in the New Year, with Ibrahima Konate's terms expiring at the conclusion of the campaign.