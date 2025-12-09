Jamie Carragher on Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward labelled a "disgrace" amid Anfield turmoil

By Anthony Brown | 09 Dec 2025 00:17

Jamie Carragher has launched a strongly worded criticism of Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward's explosive comments following the Reds' 3-3 draw at Leeds United on Saturday.

The Egyptian international effectively accused the club of betraying him after he began on the substitutes’ bench for three matches in succession.

Salah was not introduced by Slot at Elland Road, leading to his remarks to journalists in the mixed zone, where he indicated that his relationship with Arne Slot had broken down.

The Egypt international has since been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad to face 2024-25 finalists Inter Milan at San Siro, with Slot clarifying the situation on Monday.

Carragher, meanwhile, did not hold back when discussing the forward on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, branding Salah a "disgrace" as the ongoing civil war at Anfield continues.

Carragher on Salah: Ex-Liverpool defender on "choreographed" unrest

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Carragher suspects the interview was meticulously planned between Salah and his agent to reinforce his position at a challenging time for the club.

“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game (on Saturday)," said the pundit on Monday Night Football.

“Whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he has done four times in eight years, it’s choreographed between himself and his agent to create maximum damage and strengthen his own position.

“He’s waited for a bad result and chose that time to go for the manager and maybe try to get him sacked.

“The one line that sticks out for me is “thrown under the bus”. He’s tried to throw the club under the bus twice now in the last 12 months.

"With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run of results they’ve had since the 1950s — and (instead) he’s done that.

Carragher's mention of 2024 likely refers to comments made by Salah regarding his contract situation at Anfield in November last year.

At the time, the forward had only a few months left on his Liverpool contract but ultimately signed a two-year extension, which could keep him at the club until 2027.

However, it remains uncertain whether the forward has played his final game for the team.

The ex-defender further dismissed Salah's complaints about being thrown under the bus, retorting that the forward has exposed his own right-back defensively for eight years.

"When we’re talking about throwing people under the bus, he’s thrown the Liverpool right-back under the bus for eight years," continued Carragher.

"Can you imagine playing behind him for eight years? But we accept it, because he’s a superstar and he’s scored 250 goals, and he’s given me as a Liverpool supporter some of the greatest nights of my life.”

Mohamed Salah future: Carragher backs Slot, wants forward to stay

© Imago / Every Second Media/Propaganda Photo

The Sky Sports pundit also uncategorically backed Slot’s decision to omit, though he wishes to see the forward play for the Reds again.

“Whether he will play for Liverpool again, I don’t know,” Carragher added. “I hope he does, because he’s one of the greatest players we’ve ever had. But if you continue like that, who knows?”

Carragher and Salah have had intermittent run-ins over the years, especially in the past 12 months, with the forward accusing the former Reds defender of an obsession with him last year.

The Egypt international's post on X came after the pundit criticised the forward and Trent Alexander-Arnold during their contract uncertainty.

Carragher has since been critical of Salah after Liverpool's 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven and thereafter called on the forward to be more vocal during the Merseyside club's slump.