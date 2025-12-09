Alejandro Garnacho opens up on controversial departure from Manchester United

By Anthony Brown | 09 Dec 2025 01:20

Alejandro Garnacho has spoken of the manner of his Manchester United exit ahead of Chelsea's Champions League meeting with Atalanta BC on Tuesday.

The wide attacker completed a £40 million move to Chelsea after being exiled to the Old Trafford 'bomb squad' by Ruben Amorim.

Amorim effectively told the Argentina international to find a new club after the winger was disappointed at being left out of the XI for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite reported interest from Bayern Munich, the 21-year-old prioritised staying in the Premier League and viewed the switch to Stamford Bridge as a straightforward choice.

Garnacho on Man Utd exit: Chelsea forward focused on taking career step forward

© Imago

Speaking in the lead-up to Chelsea taking on Atalanta in Bergamo, Garnacho maintained he holds absolutely no regrets regarding the messy circumstances surrounding his Old Trafford exit.

I came here to play my football, to show people the player I am," said the winger via the Daily Mail.

"Sometimes in life, you have to change things to maybe take a step forward or to improve as a player. It was the right moment, and also the right club, so it was an easy decision."

Garnacho has hitherto scored two goals and supplied two assists in 14 matches across all competitions since making the switch to West London.

The forward also praised Maresca, highlighting the regular communication with the Chelsea head coach as beneficial.

"The most important thing is confidence," continued Garnacho. "He (Enzo Maresca) speaks with me every week.

"We are going to get better, me as a player and the team together, with time. We started the season three months ago so it’s building confidence."

Will Garnacho start against Atalanta?

© Imago / Action Plus

While a start is uncertain, the exclusion of Cole Palmer leaves room for an attacking option in the Chelsea frontline.

Liam Delap's shoulder injury also points to Joao Pedro starting up top — and not in the No. 10 position.

"It is part of his process," Maresca said about Palmer. "He's not available. He can’t play two games in a row in three days so we've planned this and it's a way to protect him."

Speaking specifically about Garnacho, the Italian manager lauded the winger's willingness to take on new ideas.

"It's been quite easy to work with him," continued Maresca. "He wants to learn, he's open-minded, he's working good on the ball and off the ball.

"Some games he's better, some games he tries a little more, but overall he's doing well with us."