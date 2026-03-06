Preview: Valencia vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 19:39 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 19:41

Valencia will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Alaves on Sunday.

Los Che are currently 15th in the La Liga table, five points outside of the relegation zone, while Alaves are 16th, three points ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

Match preview

Sunday's contest is a big football match for both clubs, as only two points and one spot separate them in the table, with the two teams locked in a relegation battle at this stage of the season.

Valencia will enter this game off the back of a 1-0 win over Osasuna, and they have actually been victorious in two of their last three, also overcoming Levante on February 15.

However, it has been another testing campaign for Carlos Corberan's side, with 29 points from 26 matches leaving them in 15th, five points outside of the relegation zone.

Valencia have picked up 20 points from their 13 home league games this season, suffering only three defeats in the process, while Alaves have struggled on their travels, winning just twice and claiming only eight points from 13 matches.

The reverse match between Valencia and Alaves earlier this season finished goalless, while it was 2-2 in their last game at Mestalla in December 2024.

© Imago

Alaves have actually won four of their last six matches against Valencia, remaining unbeaten in the process, last losing to Los Che in August 2021.

Valencia have won only one of their last 10 matches against Alaves, so the visitors will certainly enter this fixture with a degree of confidence.

However, it has been a tough campaign for the Blue and Whites, with 27 points from 26 matches leaving them down in 16th spot in the table, only three points outside of the relegation zone.

Alaves, who lost 2-0 to Levante last time out, have appointed Quique Sanchez Flores as their new head coach, with Eduardo Coudet leaving to take charge of River Plate.

The Basque outfit have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and have not been victorious since the end of January, so it will be a tough task for Sanchez Flores to keep the team in the division.

Valencia La Liga form:

WLLWLW

Valencia form (all competitions):

LLLWLW

Alaves La Liga form:

WWLDDL

Alaves form (all competitions):

WLLDDL

Team News

© Imago

Valencia will be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Copete and Julen Agirrezabala for Sunday's La Liga contest, while Lucas Beltran is a major doubt.

Head coach Corberan could name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Osasuna last time out, with Javi Guerra likely to keep his spot in the final third.

Hugo Duro and Arnaut Danjuma are options for change in the attacking areas, but it is expected that Umar Sadiq will keep hold of his starting role.

As for Alaves, Ville Koski is closing in on a return to action, but this match is likely to come too soon for the 24-year-old defender.

Koski is the team's only injury concern, but the visitors will also be without the services of Pablo Ibanez and Victor Parada due to suspensions.

Lucas Boye and Toni Martinez are set to continue in the final third of the field for the Basque side.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Rendall, Comert, Nunez, Gaya; Rodriguez, Ugrinic; Ramazani, Guerra, Rioja; Sadiq

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Pacheco, Jonny; Perez, Blanco, Suarez, Enriquez; Alena; Martinez, Boye

We say: Valencia 1-0 Alaves

Alaves have struggled away this season, while Valencia have been solid at Mestalla, so we are finding it difficult to predict anything other than a home win, although it should be close in terms of the scoreline.

