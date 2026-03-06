Arsenal style of football: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior weighs in on Mikel Arteta approach

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 15:40

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has insisted that "he is not here to judge" Mikel Arteta's chosen style of play at Arsenal.

The Gunners currently sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, aided by Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

After the game, Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler was scathing in his view that Arsenal are not sufficiently punished for the amount of time that they look to waste when in winning positions.

While many supporters of Arsenal will deem it to be effective game management, others feel that Arteta's approach to matches has taken away the enjoyment factor from their fixtures.

At a press conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup tie at Wrexham, Rosenior was asked for his perspective.

© Imago / Colorsport

Rosenior defends Arteta over style of play

In the near-two months that he has been charge of Chelsea, Rosenior has suffered three defeats to Arsenal, all by one-goal margins.

Nevertheless, he has not criticised Arteta for his style of play, acknowledging that "everybody has a different idea".

The Englishman told reporters: "They're a very good team. That's why they are where they are. I think they're very well organised in every aspect of the game.

"I think the beautiful thing about football is you can play any way that you want to play. If you believe in it. They believe in what they do. Everybody has a different idea.

"That's why you have different managers with different styles. I'm not there to judge. I don't judge any other team.

"I respect every team in the way that they go about things and you have to find a way to adapt and overcome that."

© Imago / Mark Pain

How do Rosenior's numbers compare to Arteta's since his arrival?

While Rosenior deployed defensive-minded tactics in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with Arsenal, he has generally used an expansive style of football at Stamford Bridge, leading to nine wins, two draws and three defeats.

Chelsea have netted an impressive 33 goals in his 14 games in charge. However, only three clean sheets have been recorded and 17 goals have been conceded.

By comparison, Arteta has delivered 11 wins, three draws and one defeat from 15 matches in all competitions.

Thirty-seven goals have been scored, 14 goals conceded and six clean sheets earned, numbers which suggest that Arteta has perhaps been harshly judged to a certain degree.

As long as Arsenal keep delivering in all aspects of their game, Arteta will not toy with the possibility of changes that could take away from his side's ability to earn results.