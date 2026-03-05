Preview: Wrexham vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 22:39

In their first competitive encounter since 1982, Wrexham host Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, aiming for a giant-killing upset at the Racecourse Ground.

The Championship side have already beaten Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest en route to reaching this stage for the first time since the 1996-97 season, but defeating the Blues will demand an even higher level of performance from Phil Parkinson’s team.

Match preview

The spotlight will be on North Wales on Saturday as Wrexham bid to stun eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea and reach the quarter-finals of the sport’s oldest cup competition for the first time in 29 years.

That 1996-97 season culminated in a quarter-final run before Chesterfield beat the Welsh side, but this iteration, backed by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, seek another shot at reaching the last eight by defeating their West London opponents.

Parkinson’s team have benefitted from not playing away from North Wales since the competition’s third round, eliminating Premier League side Forest on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw and then getting the better of Ipswich Town 1-0 last time out.

Indeed, the Red Dragons will be pleased to play at home again, where they have won three on the spin, scoring eight goals in that time and conceding four.

While there have been a few setbacks in 2026, the team’s overall form heading into Saturday’s much-anticipated cup tie adds to the sense that a shock is feasible.

Having sat 14th in the Championship before Christmas, Parkinson’s team have since won nine of 13 league games, starting with Boxing Day’s 5-3 success over Sheffield United, a run that has catapulted them to sixth in the table.

With the club having enjoyed a free week to prepare for the visit of their West London visitors, the Robins will hope to end Chelsea’s 24-game winning streak against lower-tier teams in the FA Cup — a sequence bettered only by Arsenal’s 28-match run from January 1998 to January 2013 and Manchester United’s 30 from January 1985 to February 2009.

The Blues’ last disappointment against such opposition came in 2015’s shock 4-2 loss to Bradford City at Stamford Bridge, when a certain Jose Mourinho managed them.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Londoners — now managed by Liam Rosenior — have secured comprehensive victories over lower-tier opponents, thrashing Championship side Charlton Athletic 5-1 and beating Hull City 4-0 in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

While confidence heading into this weekend’s match may have been dented by disappointing league results against Leeds United, Burnley and Arsenal, the Champions League-chasing side responded with a comprehensive Joao Pedro-inspired 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday to lift spirits before another trip to Wales this season.

Their previous visit in December produced a 3-1 win over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup, albeit under former boss Enzo Maresca, and they now bid to avoid a slip-up at the Racecourse, where the home support will be frenetic.

Given Chelsea’s tendency to oscillate between brilliant and unrecognisable, Rosenior will be wary of underestimating the undeniable threat of the hosts as they look to avoid an embarrassing exit.

Wrexham FA Cup form:

W

W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

W

Chelsea FA Cup form:

W

W

Chelsea form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

W

Team News

Wrexham are without the injured Thomas O’Connor, Matty James and Ben Sheaf, as well as long-term absentees Aaron James and Lewis Brunt, who have been sidelined since August and October, respectively.

Having had a week’s rest, Parkinson could start veteran Kieffer Moore from the off for the first time in this season’s FA Cup, with the 33-year-old forward the hosts’ top scorer in the Championship with 11 goals.

Moore could be supported by Josh Windass, who has netted nine times in the second tier and also has an encouraging FA Cup record, scoring five goals in his last five starts in the competition.

Rosenior, meanwhile, has a few decisions to make in key areas, with Filip Jorgensen pushing for another start in goal at the expense of Robert Sanchez, while the returning Marc Cucurella and Romeo Lavia could challenge for a place in the XI.

The English manager could be tempted to give Villa hero Joao Pedro a breather, with Liam Delap starting up top, while Reece James and Cole Palmer could be among the substitutes, as both have had their minutes managed by the Blues.

Although the FA has charged Pedro Neto for improper behaviour after Sunday’s sending-off at Arsenal, the Portuguese should return to the side after serving a suspension against Villa.

The West London outfit will be without Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens, while they will assess Wesley Fofana after his late injury at Villa Park.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O’Brien, Thomason; Windass, Broadhead; Moore

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap

We say: Wrexham 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea’s tendency to blow hot and cold might give Wrexham early hope, and the ambitious Championship side should back themselves to score on Saturday.

However, despite a valiant effort from the home side in a raucous Racecourse atmosphere, the Blues’ superior attacking quality and depth should eventually tell as they avoid an FA Cup upset.

