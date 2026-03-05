Preview: Estoril Praia vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Mar 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 00:03

Hoping the new month brings renewed momentum, Estoril Praia welcome Casa Pia to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota for their Primeira Liga matchday 25 clash this Saturday.

The Canaries dropped points in three of their four outings in February, the most recent a 3–0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon last Friday, two days before the Geese played out a 1–1 draw with Moreirense.

Match preview

Putting an end to a three-game league winless run and four across all competitions, Estoril appeared to be rediscovering form after claiming five victories from their next six matches (L1) between December 19 and January 31.

However, February brought little fortune for Ian Cathro’s men, who collected just four points from a possible 12 despite beginning that run against the league’s bottom two sides, drawing with Tondela before suffering a heavy defeat at AVS.

Although victory over Gil Vicente briefly restored belief, Estoril were brought back down to earth last Friday at Sporting, where an early Luis Suarez brace, followed by a stoppage-time strike from Daniel Braganca, underlined the Canaries’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Cathro’s side have now conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight outings, leaving them with 42 shipped in the league campaign – the most among the current top 10 – though their attacking return of 46 strikes is bettered only by the top four.

Currently eighth in the Primeira Liga table, 12 points behind fourth-placed Braga and seven adrift of fifth-placed Gil Vicente with 10 games left, Estoril need another strong run to revive their continental hopes and will enter this weekend’s encounter buoyed by the fact that they have won four of their last five home matches (L1).

Meanwhile, Casa Pia arrive with renewed belief of their own after Alvaro Pacheco collected nine points from his first seven games in charge (W2, D3, L2) since arriving in January, including a notable victory over then-unbeaten leaders Porto.

Os Gansos’ draw with Moreirense at Estadio Pina Manique last Sunday saw Cassiano atone for an early penalty miss by putting the Geese ahead in the 40th minute before Alanzinho’s spot kick shortly after the hour mark secured a share of the spoils.

That result leaves Casa Pia 13th in the Primeira Liga standings, four points clear of the relegation zone, and while the Geese will aim to move further away from danger this weekend, their away form raises concern after taking just one point from their last four league trips (L3), failing to score in three of those matches.

However, their recent success at Estoril offers encouragement, with Os Gansos securing a 2–0 victory on their last visit – their only win in the previous 11 league meetings between the sides, including Liga 2 encounters – while the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a 2–2 draw.

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

L

W

L

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

D

W

D

W

L

D

Team News

Estoril will remain without left-back Pedro Amaral, who has been unavailable for the last two matches after suffering his second muscle problem of the season.

Centre-back Kevin Boma is set to miss a fifth straight outing, while winger Andre Lacximicant could again be absent from the matchday squad, and Or Israelov continues his lengthy recovery from injury.

The Canaries will also have to cope without midfielder Joao Carvalho, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign last time out.

Although he drew a blank last weekend, Yanis Begraoui has been impressive in leading Estoril’s attack, with 17 league goals this season, behind only Sporting’s Luis Suarez (22) and Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis (21).

Casa Pia are also dealing with a disciplinary absence of their own, with David Sousa suspended after reaching another booking threshold following his yellow card against Moreirense.

On the injury front, Kiki Silva continues his recovery from a knee issue, while veteran Jose Fonte, who has been sidelined since mid-January, is set to remain unavailable.

Winger Kelian Nsona could also be absent for a fifth straight outing; midfielder Luis Ofori is doubtful after missing the previous game, and defender Duplexe Tchamba completed a move to Brazilian side Clube do Remo in midweek.



Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Gosta, Bacher, Ferreira, Sanchez; Pizzi, Holsgrove, Orellana; Marques, Begraoui, Guitane

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Rocha, Goulart, Kaly; Larrazabal, Perez, Brito, Conte; Livolant, Cassiano, Osudina

We say: Estoril Praia 2-1 Casa Pia

Estoril have not been particularly solid at the back this season, but the Canaries have been dangerous going forward, and we expect them to outscore Casa Pia here, especially given the visitors’ struggles on the road.



