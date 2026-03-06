Preview: Brest vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Mar 2026 00:30

Brest can stretch their Ligue 1 home winning run to three matches on Sunday when they return to Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brittany for a date with Le Havre.

A 1-0 win over Metz last week has Stade Brestois sitting ninth in the table, while the Normandy club are currently 13th following a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

After a rough end to January, we have seen a strong turnaround from Brest in recent games, earning points in their previous five league fixtures.

Prior to that, they had lost their final two Ligue 1 contests in January, but their recent form has them back in the top half of the table.

Over the last four league games, Eric Roy’s men have conceded just once, after giving up multiple goals in their three previous league encounters before that.

On Sunday, they can equal their longest winning run in this competition from last season, while also matching their longest string of home victories in the top flight from the previous campaign (three).

Their consistency has given them an outside chance at earning a place in Europe, currently seven points below Rennes and Lille in the standings.

Les Pirates are unbeaten in their previous nine competitive home fixtures against Le Havre, collecting a clean sheet on eight of those occasions.

Another strong performance against a top Ligue 1 side ended in disappointment last weekend for the Normandy club, with Didier Digard’s team losing three of their four games against the current top three by a single goal.

This weekend, they will hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat in this competition, which could drop them as low as 15th in the table depending on other results.

Coming into this match, Le Club Doyen have just one point from their previous six away matches in the top-flight, netting one goal over that stretch.

Le Havre have one away triumph in Ligue 1 this season and must win their remaining road contests to equal their mark of seven from the previous top-flight campaign.

They have collected just six triumphs domestically this season, the same amount they racked up in the 2025 portion of this competition la season ago.

Les Ciel et Marine could win consecutive Ligue 1 outings versus Brest on Sunday for the first time in their history, after blanking them 1-0 at home in Normandy last October.

Team News

Due to a muscle strain, Mama Balde is expected miss another match for Brest this weekend, while Daouda Guindo will be forced out through suspension.

Ludovic Ajorque netted the winner for them on matchday 24, with just over 20 minutes remaining, as Gregoire Coudert stopped the only shot that he faced for a shutout.

A calf strain may prevent Loic Nego from featuring for Le Havre, Reda Khadra has a sore shoulder and Abdoulaye Toure is doubtful because of a knee injury.

Simon Ebonog will have to sit this one out after receiving another yellow card last Saturday, while Arouna Sangante is eligible to return from his red card ban.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Diaz; Magnetti, Chotard; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Labeau; Ajorque

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Zagadou, Seko, Lloris; Pembele, Gourna-Douath, Mosengo, Zouaoui; Ndiaye; Soumare, Boufal

We say: Brest 1-0 Le Havre

Playing a defensive-minded team like Le Havre may fit right into the hands of the Brittany club, who have come a long way in that department and have proven to be very well organised at home.

