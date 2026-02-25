Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 25 Feb 2026 17:46 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 18:22

Second-placed Sporting Lisbon could see their deficit to the Primeira Liga summit increase temporarily before they play host to Estoril Praia in the second of Friday’s matchday 24 fixtures.

The Lions are currently four points adrift of leaders Porto, who face Arouca earlier in the evening, while the Canaries sit seventh, nine points off the top four and seven behind fifth-placed Gil Vicente.

Match preview

A dominant second-half display saw Sporting secure a 3–0 victory at Moreirense last weekend, as Francisco Trincao, Geny Catamo and Luis Suarez all found the net after the interval to hand Rui Borges’s side their most convincing win of recent weeks.

As a result, the Lions are now unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions (W8, D1) since their elimination from the Taca da Liga semi-final, a run that has included direct qualification for the Champions League last 16 and progression to the last four of the Portuguese Cup.

With the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semi-final against Porto set for next Tuesday at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Friday’s encounter presents an opportunity to build further momentum for Sporting, who will also look to extend their 19-game unbeaten run (W15, D4) in the Primeira Liga and keep pace at the summit.

While the Lions will hope Porto stumble in their own matchday 24 clash earlier in the evening, they will be confident of taking care of their own business, having collected maximum points from all 18 previous league matches against sides currently outside the top five.

That sequence includes a 1–0 victory away to Estoril in September, meaning Sporting have now won each of their last nine meetings, and that dominance could continue on Friday, considering the Lisbon giants have prevailed in their last 13 home matches across all competitions.

Looking to end their losing run in this fixture, the Canaries travel to the capital buoyed by a morale-boosting 3–1 victory over Gil Vicente at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota last weekend.

Bouncing back from a heavy defeat to AVS, Ian Cathro’s side recovered from an early setback against their visitors from Barcelos, having conceded from the penalty spot inside the opening 15 minutes, but Felix Bacher restored parity moments later before a second-half brace from Yanis Begraoui secured maximum points for the hosts.

Estoril have now won six of their last nine league matches (D1, L2), scoring three or more goals in five of those victories, a return that leaves the Canaries with the third-best attacking record in the division with 46 Primeira Liga strikes — two more than leaders Porto.

While they have flourished in the final third, Cathro’s men have struggled defensively, conceding 39 times, which raises questions as to whether they can cope on Friday against a Sporting side that has scored a league-high 59 goals.

Estoril have also been vulnerable on their travels, losing six of their 11 away Primeira Liga fixtures this season, with four of those defeats coming in their last six on the road (W2).



Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

D

L

W

Team News

Sporting will remain without centre-back Zeno Debast, who is nursing a ligament issue, while midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili is set to miss a fourth consecutive match through injury.

Meanwhile, Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda is still in London recovering from foot surgery, having been sidelined since early December.

On a more positive note, midfielder Pedro Goncalves is available again after missing the previous encounter due to suspension for an accumulation of bookings.

Suarez, who returned from his own one-match ban in that fixture, netted his 20th league goal of the season to draw level with Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis and will be keen to move clear as the Golden Boot race intensifies.

Close behind the aforementioned duo in the scoring charts, Begraoui is enjoying an outstanding campaign, with his brace last weekend taking his tally to 17 league goals, and he will once again be relied upon by Estoril in the final third.

The visitors could again be without centre-back Kevin Boma and midfielder Nodar Lominadze, both of whom have missed recent matchday squads, with left-back Pedro Amaral also doubtful following his absence last time out.

Long-term absentee Or Israelov, sidelined since September, is likely to remain unavailable, while winger Andre Lacximicant could miss a ninth successive outing.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Ferro, Bacher, Tsoungui; Sanchez, Orellana, Holsgrove, G Costa; J Carvalho, Marques, Begraoui

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Estoril Praia

With both sides boasting strong attacking records, this contest could produce plenty of goals, although Sporting’s superior firepower should ultimately prove decisive.

That view is reinforced by Estoril’s defensive frailties, having conceded at least three times in three of their last five away matches, with each of those high-scoring setbacks ending in defeat.



