Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'facing competition' from English, French clubs for Sporting Lisbon star

By Darren Plant | 21 Feb 2026 11:24

Aston Villa reportedly face stiff competition in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo.

The 25-year-old has developed into a key squad member at the Portuguese giants, generally being deployed down the right flank.

A total of 19 goals and 14 assists have come from his 118 appearances in all competitions, playing his part in two Primeira Liga titles being won during his time at the club.

However, despite recently extending his contract at Sporting until 2029, a new challenge could soon be on the horizon.

According to Record, an increasing number of clubs are contemplating whether to make an approach for the playmaker in the summer.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Which clubs are interested in Catamo?

Villa have been credited with an interest in Catamo in the past, and Champions League qualification would make the Premier League outfit the favourites for his signature.

Nevertheless, the report alleges that Everton and Fulham are also admirers of the Mozambique star.

Meanwhile, French giants Lyon are said to be the latest club to have 'knocked on the door' regarding Catamo's availability.

Catamo allegedly has a €60m (£52.45m) release clause in his contract, yet it is unclear whether any suitors would be prepared to pay close to that figure.

Just 76 of Catamo's 118 appearances for Sporting have come from the starting lineup, an indication that his release clause is set far higher than his actual valuation.

© Imago

Would Catamo benefit Villa?

Refusing to spend £35m to activate a permanent deal for Harvey Elliott, it could be interpretated that Catamo may act as a straight replacement for the Liverpool loanee.

During his time at Sporting, he has been deployed down both flanks and spent time as an attacking midfielder.

Catamo's versatility would be ideal for Unai Emery's squad, particularly when they have to ensure that they are compliant with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

As it stands, Catamo is focused on trying to help Sporting retain the top-flight title. They currently sit four points adrift of leaders Porto in the Primeira Liga table.