Preview: Moreirense vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Feb 2026 23:59

Sporting-placed Sporting Lisbon can reduce their deficit to the Primriea Liga summit, at least temporarily, as they make the trip to Moreira for this weekend’s clash against Moreirense.

This Lions are four points adrift of leaders Porto, who would welcome Rio Ave for their own gameweek 23 encounter a day after, while the Green and Whites are sixth in the standings, seven points behind the top four and six adrift of fifth-placed Braga.

Match preview

Sporting have gained a reputation for late goals in recent and such was seen once again as Daniel Braganca’s 82nd minute strike secured maximum points in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Famalicao.

Rui Borges’s men have now found the net beyond the 75th-minute mark in each of their last seven meetings across all competitions - including an extra-time winner in the Portuguese Cup against AVS - coinciding with their unbeaten stretch during a stretch they have won six (D1).

The only exception in this sequence was a 1-1 draw against Porto on matchday 22 of the Primeira Liga campaign, though fans of the Lions would still be glad after their side kept their deficit to the sumit with Luis Suarez’s stoppage time equaliser from the spot with the strike also seeing them avoid a league double loss in the fixture.

Unbeaten in their last 18 league outings (W14, D4), Sporting’s only defeat in Primeira Liga this season did come against the leaders and have performed perfectly well against sides currently outside the top five, winning all 17 such in their total 22 in the campaign (D4, L1), suggesting they could secure maximum points over their sixth-placed visitors this weekend.

An impressive away record of eight victories in 11 league games (D3) offers additional confidence for Sporting heading into Saturday’s clash, especially given the fact that they have won six of their last seven meetings, though the Lions sufferred a 2-1 defeat in their most recent visit to Moreira.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

Moreirense form (all competitions):

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Team News

Full size image here

Team News text here

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Lineup here

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Lineup here

We say: Moreirense X-Y Sporting Lisbon

Prediction justification text here

