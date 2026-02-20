Anthony Gordon future: Newcastle star addresses transfer talk amid Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool speculation

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 09:44 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 09:46

Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon has branded the recent speculation surrounding his future at St James' Park "the same old, same old".

Gordon scored four times as Newcastle recorded a 6-1 win over Qarabag in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff on Wednesday night.

The England international has now scored 10 goals and registered two assists in nine Champions League appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 24-year-old is on 14 goals and five assists for the season for Newcastle, meanwhile, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Liverpool and Arsenal are both believed to be monitoring the Englishman ahead of a potential move for him during this summer's transfer window.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd are all being linked with Gordon

Meanwhile, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United have 'internally discussed' moving for Gordon this summer, with an exit possible if Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

However, the attacker has played down suggestions that he could be on the move at the end of the season.

"It’s the same old, same old. I haven’t heard anything, they might want to tell me before they tell you (the media). I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish,” Gordon told reporters.

“I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now. You look too far in the future and you start to underperform. And believe me I have done that (before) and I am not going to do that now.

Gordon has excelled in the Champions League this season

“I should have scored more – I should have had six goals. I missed two chances that I should score. I don’t want to call them easy but they were chances that I should score. I am always looking for more.

“I scored four but I am that type of person, I am not fully happy with what I have achieved, it should have been six, maybe next time.”

Gordon made the move to Newcastle from Everton in January 2023, and he has represented the Magpies on 142 occasions, scoring 36 goals and registering 28 assists.

The forward is also widely expected to be in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup and could potentially be a starter down the left for the Three Lions at the tournament.